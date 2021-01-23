Five people died on Thursday when a fire tore through a building in the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturing hub in India, but the company insisted that production of drugs to counter the COVID-19 pandemic would continue.
Rescue workers discovered five bodies after the blaze at the Serum Institute of India was brought under control, reports said, with officials in Pune confirming the death toll.
A second, smaller blaze broke out in the same building later, reports said.
Photo: Reuters
“Five people have died,” Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.
TV channels showed thick clouds of gray smoke billowing from the sprawling site, which is responsible for producing millions of doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
“It is not going to affect production of the COVID-19 vaccine,” a Serum Institute source said, adding the blaze was at a new facility being built on the campus.
“We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed,” Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla wrote on Twitter, without offering further details.
Founder of the firm, Cyrus Poonawalla, Adar’s father, said in a statement that the families of each of the five victims — who were reported to be contract laborers — would be given 2.5 million rupees (US$34,215) in compensation.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “anguished by the loss of lives.”
Both police and the company said the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
The complex where the fire broke out is a few minutes’ drive from the facility where the COVID-19 vaccines are produced, reports said.
As many as nine buildings are under construction at the complex to enhance its manufacturing capability, NDTV reported.
Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, producing 1.5 billion doses a year, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The firm makes vaccines against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and measles, mumps and rubella, which are exported to more than 170 nations, and many of them are also relying on the firm to supply them with the COVID-19 vaccine.
India on Wednesday exported the first batch — to Bhutan and the Maldives — followed on Thursday by 2 million doses to Bangladesh and 1 million doses to Nepal.
The firm also plans to supply 200 million doses to COVAX, a WHO-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations to less-developed nations.
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes
On Sunday last week, in a nondescript building in the Indian city of Gwalior, 322km south of Delhi, a large crowd of men gathered. Most wore bright saffron hats and scarves, a color evoking Hindu nationalism, and many held strands of flowers as devotional offerings. They were there to attend the inauguration of the Godse Gyan Shala, a memorial library and “knowledge center” dedicated to Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi. The devotional yellow and pink flowers were laid around a black and white photograph of Godse, the centerpiece of the room. On Jan. 30, 1948, Godse stepped out in