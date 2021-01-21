A strain of COVID-19 that was first detected in the UK has spread to at least 60 countries, the WHO said yesterday, 10 more than a week ago.
With the global death toll now well past 2 million and new variants of the virus causing concern, countries around the world are grappling with how to slow infections until vaccines become widely available.
A strain in South Africa, which like the UK one is believed to be more infectious, has now been reported in 23 countries and territories, the WHO said in its weekly update.
The number of new deaths climbed to a record 93,000 over the previous seven days, with 4.7 million new cases reported over the same period, it said.
The UK strain, first detected in the middle of last month, is thought by the WHO to be between 50 and 70 percent more infectious than the original.
While they are more transmissible, the two variants are not thought to be more deadly.
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have said that their vaccines are effective against the mutation found on the UK virus variant, known as B117.
The arrival of mass vaccination campaigns in the US and Europe had brought hope that the end of the pandemic was in sight.
The EU on Tuesday said that it was aiming to inoculate 70 percent of its adult population before the end of August.
However, many EU countries — and other nations, including India and Russia — have struggled to get their inoculation programs off the ground.
In China, a partial lockdown was imposed on the capital, Beijing, with 1.6 million residents banned from leaving the city.
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes