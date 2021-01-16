Several countries in Southeast Asia are expected to deploy the Chinese Sinovac vaccine despite concerns over its efficacy. Data released this week from a trial of the Sinovac jab in Brazil suggested that its efficacy was 50.4 percent — lower than previously thought and only just above the requirement set by the WHO.
Indonesia has ordered 125 million doses from Sinovac and began its vaccination campaign with Indonesian President Joko Widodo receiving a jab live on television.
The Philippines has signed a deal for 25 million doses, while Myanmar has been promised a donation of vaccines by China.
Photo: Reuters
Thailand, whose biggest supplier is AstraZeneca, has ordered 2 million Sinovac doses and hopes to start administering the first batch next month.
Elsewhere, Turkey began on Thursday to administer the Sinovac vaccine to healthcare workers, after approving it for emergency use.
Health experts fear that public trust has been undermined by a series of conflicting efficacy findings, saying that a lack of data is hampering their understanding of how the vaccine works.
Turkish researchers reported that it had 91.25 percent efficacy and an Indonesian trial reported 65.3 percent, while Brazilian research teams last week said that it was 78 percent effective in preventing mild to severe cases of COVID-19, only to later clarify that this was just a partial picture.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the efficacy was 50.4 percent for all symptomatic infections, including very mild infections not requiring clinical assistance.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the Sinovac shot, saying that it is “as good as any other vaccines invented by the Americans or the Europeans.”
Duterte on Thursday said that there had been a scramble for vaccines and “rich countries bought all the supplies.”
The Thai government, which has reintroduced restrictions after a new wave of cases emerged last month, said that it was requesting more information from Sinovac following the Brazil report, but it had not changed its plans.
Malaysia, where many areas are again under lockdown owing to a rise in cases, has also looked at the Sinovac vaccine, but said that it would review the company’s clinical data before going ahead.
Indonesia began vaccinating health workers this week.
“We are not waiting for a better vaccine because we do not know when it will arrive in Indonesia,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, COVID-19 vaccination spokeswoman for the Indonesian Ministry of Health.
Delaying any further would risk increasing the number of fatalities, she said.
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
A persistent blizzard on Saturday blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, killing at least four people and leaving thousands trapped in vehicles or at train stations and airports that suspended all services. The national weather agency reported that as of 7am, the snowfall in Madrid reached a level unseen in a half-century. More than 50cm of snow fell in the Spanish capital, the weather agency AEMET said. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the Andalucia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola.
China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world’s second-biggest economy. Most of the new infections were reported near the capital, Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed yesterday, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people under home quarantine. The Chinese National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the country, compared