John Dillermand has an extraordinary penis — it can perform rescue operations, etch murals, hoist a flag and even steal ice cream from children.
Danish public service broadcaster DR has a new animated series aimed at four- to eight-year-olds about John Dillermand, the man with the world’s longest penis who overcomes hardships and challenges with his record-breaking genitals.
Unsurprisingly, the series has provoked debate about what good children’s television should — and should not — contain.
Since premiering on Saturday last week, opponents have condemned the idea of a man who cannot control his penis.
“Is this really the message we want to send to children while we are in the middle of a huge #MeToo wave?” Danish author Anne Lise Marstrand-Jorgensen wrote.
The show comes just months after TV presenter Sofie Linde kickstarted Denmark’s #MeToo movement.
Christian Groes, an associate professor and gender researcher at Roskilde University, said that he believed the program’s celebration of the power of male genitalia could only set equality back.
“It’s perpetuating the standard idea of a patriarchal society and normalizing ‘locker room culture’ ... that’s been used to excuse a lot of bad behavior from men. It’s meant to be funny — so it’s seen as harmless. But it’s not. And we’re teaching this to our kids,” Groes said.
Erla Heinesen Hojsted, a clinical psychologist who works with families and children, said she believed the show’s opponents might be overthinking things.
“John Dillermand talks to children and shares their way of thinking — and kids do find genitals funny,” she said.
“The show depicts a man who is impulsive and not always in control, who makes mistakes — like kids do, but crucially, Dillermand always makes it right. He takes responsibility for his actions. When a woman in the show tells him that he should keep his penis in his pants, for instance, he listens. Which is nice. He is accountable,” she said.
Hojsted conceded the timing was poor and that a show about bodies might have considered depicting “difference and diversity” beyond an oversized diller (Danish slang for penis; dillermand literally means “penis-man”).
“But this is categorically not a show about sex,” she said. “To pretend it is projects adult ideas on it.”
DR has a reputation for pushing boundaries — especially for children. Another stalwart of children’s scheduling is Onkel Reje, a popular figure who curses, smokes a pipe and eschews baths — think Mr Tumble meets Father Jack.
A character in Gepetto News made conservatives bristle in 2012 when he revealed a love of cross-dressing, while Ultra Smider Tojet (Ultra Strips Down) caused outrage last year for presenting children aged 11 to 13 with a panel of nude adults.
