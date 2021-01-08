Malaysian researchers turn pineapple waste into disposable parts for drones

Reuters, BANGI, Malaysia





Malaysian researchers have developed a method to transform the fiber found in normally discarded pineapple leaves to make a strong material that can be used to build the frames for uncrewed aircraft, or drones.

The project, headed by Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan, a professor at the University Putra Malaysia, has been trying to find sustainable uses for pineapple waste generated by farmers in Hulu Langat, an area about 65km from Kuala Lumpur.

“We are transforming the leaf of the pineapple into a fiber that can be used for aerospace application, basically inventing a drone,” he said at a workshop.

Mohamed Thariq Hameed Sultan, a professor at University Putra Malaysia, holds a pineapple crown and a drone partially made with pineapple stems, in Jenjarom, Malaysia, on Dec. 12 last year. Photo: Reuters

He said that drones made out of the bio-composite material had a higher strength-to-weight ratio than those made from synthetic fibers, and were also cheaper, lighter and easier to dispose.

If the drone was damaged, the frame could be buried in the ground and would degrade within two weeks, he said.

The prototype drones have been able to fly to a height of about 1,000m and stay in the air for about 20 minutes, he added.

Ultimately, the research team hopes to create a larger drone to accommodate bigger payloads, including image sensors, for agricultural purposes and aerial inspections.

“Our role here is to help the industry, the farmers, to increase their yield and make their jobs much easier,” said William Robert Alvisse of the Malaysian Unmanned Drones Activist Society, a non-governmental group helping to design the drone and advising on the project.

Before the project launched in 2017, pineapple stems were discarded after the once-in-a-year harvest period, but farmers hope the drones project will encourage more innovation to find uses for the waste and boost incomes.

“With the health issue, the economy problem due to COVID-19, the society is desperate and there is no alternative to increase income,” pineapple farmer Irwan Ismail said.