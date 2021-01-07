Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, slated to be the first woman executed by the US federal government in decades, on Tuesday sought clemency from US President Donald Trump, saying that she was profoundly mentally ill when she committed murder in 2004.
In a last-ditch effort to prevent her execution going ahead on Tuesday next week, they told Trump in a letter that Montgomery was born brain-damaged and endured a life of extreme abuse before committing her crime.
“Broken before she was born, Lisa Montgomery’s life was filled with torture, terror, failure, and betrayal,” they wrote to Trump. “You alone have the power to temper Justice with Mercy.”
Photo: Reuters
“You alone have the power to send a message to the thousands of women who have been the victim of childhood rape and trafficking that their pain matters — that they matter — that their lives have value,” they wrote.
They requested Trump commute her death sentence to life in prison without parole.
Montgomery, 52, was sentenced to death for the murder of a pregnant, 23-year-old Missouri dog breeder, Bobbie Jo Stinnett.
Under the guise of buying a puppy, Montgomery went to Stinnett’s home, where she strangled her to death, and cut the baby from her body.
She then traveled back to her home in Kansas and told her unsuspecting husband that the baby was hers.
Montgomery’s lawyers do not contest the facts, but say her defense was mishandled and the court ignored her history of mental illness.
The last woman to be executed by the US federal government was murderer Bonnie Heady in 1953, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Montgomery is one of 13 federal death-row inmates whose executions the US Department of Justice decided last year to go through with after a 17-year halt on carrying out death sentences.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next