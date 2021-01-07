Islands of garbage clog rivers, threaten dam in the Balkans

ECOSYSTEM IN DANGER: Tonnes of trash routinely end up in the rivers of the Balkans, but Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro have done little to address the problem

Huge islands of garbage floating on rivers in the Balkans are causing an environmental emergency and threatening a regional hydropower plant.

Plastic bottles, rusty barrels and other waste could be seen on Tuesday clogging the Drina River near the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad. Upstream, the Drina’s tributaries in Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia carried even more debris after swollen waterways spilled over into landfills.

The Balkan nations have poor waste management programs and tonnes of garbage routinely end up in rivers, including the occasional washing machine or computer screen.

Garbage is pictured at the Visegrad Dam on the Drina River in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

A broken barrier this week caused a massive buildup of garbage on the Drina that threatened Bosnia’s Visegrad Dam.

Officials say that between 6,000m3 and 8,000M3 of waste are pulled out of the river each year near Visegrad.

Although the problem is not new, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro have done little to address the problem, even as they seek to join the EU.

Eco Center environmental activist Dejan Furtula said that the garbage in the Drina is also a hazard for the the local community because waste removed from the river is dumped on a local landfill, which is often on fire and produces toxic liquid that flows back into the river.

“We are all in danger here, the entire ecosystem,” Furtula said.

Following a devastating war in the 1990s, the Balkans is still lagging far behind the rest of Europe both economically and with regard to environmental protection.

Dangerous levels of air pollution are another huge problem in most of the region’s cities.

At the Visegrad Dam, efforts began on Tuesday to clear away the clogging garbage and to avoid potential damage to the power system.

In southwest Serbia, the Lim River has created a similar problem at the Potpecko accumulation lake.

Images of layers of garbage covering both the artificial lake and the Drina have sparked outrage.

“Horrific and shameful,” read a headline in Serbia’s Blic daily, describing the Potpecko Lake as a “floating landfill.”

Both the Drina and Lim rivers are known for their emerald color and the breathtaking scenery along their banks. Running along the border between Bosnia and Serbia, the Drina is popular with river rafters.