Huge islands of garbage floating on rivers in the Balkans are causing an environmental emergency and threatening a regional hydropower plant.
Plastic bottles, rusty barrels and other waste could be seen on Tuesday clogging the Drina River near the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad. Upstream, the Drina’s tributaries in Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia carried even more debris after swollen waterways spilled over into landfills.
The Balkan nations have poor waste management programs and tonnes of garbage routinely end up in rivers, including the occasional washing machine or computer screen.
Photo: AFP
A broken barrier this week caused a massive buildup of garbage on the Drina that threatened Bosnia’s Visegrad Dam.
Officials say that between 6,000m3 and 8,000M3 of waste are pulled out of the river each year near Visegrad.
Although the problem is not new, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro have done little to address the problem, even as they seek to join the EU.
Eco Center environmental activist Dejan Furtula said that the garbage in the Drina is also a hazard for the the local community because waste removed from the river is dumped on a local landfill, which is often on fire and produces toxic liquid that flows back into the river.
“We are all in danger here, the entire ecosystem,” Furtula said.
Following a devastating war in the 1990s, the Balkans is still lagging far behind the rest of Europe both economically and with regard to environmental protection.
Dangerous levels of air pollution are another huge problem in most of the region’s cities.
At the Visegrad Dam, efforts began on Tuesday to clear away the clogging garbage and to avoid potential damage to the power system.
In southwest Serbia, the Lim River has created a similar problem at the Potpecko accumulation lake.
Images of layers of garbage covering both the artificial lake and the Drina have sparked outrage.
“Horrific and shameful,” read a headline in Serbia’s Blic daily, describing the Potpecko Lake as a “floating landfill.”
Both the Drina and Lim rivers are known for their emerald color and the breathtaking scenery along their banks. Running along the border between Bosnia and Serbia, the Drina is popular with river rafters.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next