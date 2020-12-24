Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, others

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted pardons to two people linked to a probe into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia along with a list of others as time ticks away on his remaining weeks in office.

The White House said in a statement that Trump had granted full pardons to 15 people and commuted all or part of the sentences for five others.

A full pardon was given to George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign adviser who admitted lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russians.

Papadopoulos was a member of Trump’s foreign policy advisory panel when he ran for president in 2016.

He pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about contacts with a professor who promised to connect him to senior Russian officials.

He cooperated with investigators led by Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who conducted a two-year probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Papadopoulos spent 12 days in jail after his guilty plea.

Another full pardon was granted to Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer who was also convicted in connection with Mueller’s probe.

Full pardons were also granted to four Blackwater security guards convicted over the 2007 killing of Iraqis.

The four guards for the Blackwater security firm convicted over the 2007 shootings included Nicholas Slatten, who had been sentenced to life.

They were convicted of opening fire in Baghdad’s crowded Nisur Square on Sept. 16, 2007, in a bloody episode that caused an international scandal and heightened resentment of the US presence.

The shooting left at least 14 Iraqi civilians dead and 17 wounded, while perpetuating the image of US security contractors run amok.

The Blackwater guards said they acted in self-defense in response to insurgent fire.

Others included on the list were three former Republican members of the US Congress.

The announcement drew quick condemnation from a number of Trump critics, including US Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat and the head of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

“If you lie to cover up for the president, you get a pardon. If you are a corrupt politician who endorsed Trump, you get a pardon. If you murder civilians while at war, you get a pardon,” Schiff said in a statement.