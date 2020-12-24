Santa rides elephants to Thai town

Reuters, AYUTTHAYA, Thailand





Santa Claus yesterday gave his sleigh and reindeer a break and rode elephants in Thailand during a special Christmas visit aimed at raising awareness about the threat of COVID-19.

White-bearded handlers in floppy hats and Santa Claus outfits sat atop elephants decked out in tinsel and trunk masks in the central province of Ayutthaya, distributing protective masks in baskets to schoolchildren, motorcyclists and drivers passing by the procession.

“They are funny and they are lovely. I think they are so cute,” elementary student Laksaporn Loetpiriyakamol said.

An elephant dressed as Santa Claus holds a basket with masks to be gifted to students in Ayutthaya Province, Thailand, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The elephants have been paying year-end visits to schools in the area for two decades, and normally give out gifts such as candy and toys using their trunks.

GIFTED MASKS

This year, the pachyderms were social distancing by staying outside the schools and used their trunks to offer the masks in baskets instead.

“These four elephants want to represent Thai Santa Claus to encourage people to wear masks, wash their hands and follow government instructions,” said Itthi Pankhawlamai, who manages a local elephant park.

“I’m a little bit excited and sad because the elephants can’t go into the school,” said Pacharamon Sukphiromsanti, 12, who came out to greet the elephants at the gates.

Thai authorities are urging heightened caution after the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed over the weekend, at a seafood market southeast of Bangkok, with cases since detected in about one-quarter of the country’s provinces.