Thai scientist weighs if feather ‘steaks’ might fly

REIMAGINED BY-PRODUCT: Food based on protein sourced from chicken feathers might be offered in waste-conscious restaurants first, Sorawut Kittibanthorn said

Reuters, BANGKOK and NAKHON PATHOM, Thailand





When Sorawut Kittibanthorn was looking for new types of waste to recycle, the then London-based student was drawn to the millions of tonnes of chicken feathers being discarded each year.

Now back home in Thailand, the 30-year-old is seeking funding to continue his research into how to convert the nutrient component found in the feathers into a powder that can be transformed into a lean, protein-rich source of edible food.

“Chicken feather contains protein and if we are able to serve this protein to others in the world, the demand from everyone ... will help reduce waste,” Sorawut said.

Thai researcher Sorawut Kittibanthorn presents a dish featuring a steak substitute based on chicken feathers at a kitchen in Bangkok on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Indeed, the potential appears huge, given that Sorawut reckons that about 2.3 million tonnes of feathers are being dumped in Europe alone each year.

With generally higher poultry consumption in Asia, he believes that there could be up to 30 percent more feather waste that could be exploited in the region.

Sorawut, who studied for a master’s degree in material futures in London, said that the idea still needs to go through other research and development phases.

Prototypes including his take on chicken nuggets and a steak substitute have received positive reviews from some.

“You know the texture is very complex and advanced. It’s something you wouldn’t imagine that chicken feathers will be able to improvise into this kind of dish,” food blogger Cholrapee Asvinvichit said after tucking into the steak served with gravy, mashed potatoes and a salad. “I really could imagine this [being served] to me in some like, Michelin star [restaurant], or some fine dining experience.”

Hathairat Rimkeeree, a food sciences professor at Kasesart University, was also pleasantly surprised by the results.

“I think it does have the potential to become an alternative food source in the future,” Hathairat said.

Plant-based substitutes for meat have been gaining popularity as more people shift toward vegan or vegetarian diets, amid growing concerns about health risks from eating meat, animal welfare and the environmental hazards of intensive animal farming.

While feather-based foods could not be categorized as vegan or vegetarian, Sorawut feels that they should be considered ethical dining.

“I plan to approach the zero-waste restaurants first because even though these dishes are made from poultry waste, it is still a by-product from animals we normally consume,” he said.