Fashion mogul Nygard held in Canada

US CHARGES: Peter Nygard, 79, is wanted by the US for sex trafficking and racketeering in connection to a lawsuit filed earlier this year in New York City by 10 women

AP, NEW YORK





Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was arrested on charges alleging he sexually abused women and girls, after luring them into his orbit with opportunities in fashion and modeling over the past 25 years.

Nygard, 79, was detained after a Winnipeg, Canada, court appearance on Tuesday following his Monday arrest by Canadian authorities at the request of the US.

No date was set for a bail hearing, although he was due to return to court on Jan. 13.

Fashion tycoon Peter Nygard attends an Oscar-themed gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 25, 2007. Photo: AFP

His lawyer in Winnipeg, Jay Prober, said his client denies all allegations and blames a conspiracy caused by a feud with his billionaire neighbor in the Bahamas.

His arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and related charges came after the FBI raided his Manhattan offices earlier this year.

The raid came soon after 10 women sued Nygard, saying that he enticed young and impoverished women to his Bahamas estate with cash and promises of modeling and fashion opportunities.

Several plaintiffs in the suit, filed in New York City, said they were 14 or 15 years old when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs and then raped them.

In announcing criminal charges, authorities said Nygard used the prestige of an international clothing design, manufacturing, and supply business he founded and headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, to persuade victims, sometimes with a history of being abused, to submit to his demands.

The indictment alleged that Nygard and his co-conspirators, including Nygard Group employees, used force, fraud, and coercion to enlist the women and girls, who were sexually abused and assaulted by Nygard and others.

The indictment said Nygard offered false promises of modeling opportunities and other career advancement, along with financial support, to lure victims. It said he forcibly sexually assaulted some victims, while others were forcibly assaulted by his associates or were drugged to ensure compliance with sexual demands.

Fifty-seven women, including 18 Canadians, have joined the lawsuit, which alleges that Nygard used his company, bribery of Bahamian officials and influence in the industry to recruit victims in the Bahamas, the US and Canada.