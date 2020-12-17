Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was arrested on charges alleging he sexually abused women and girls, after luring them into his orbit with opportunities in fashion and modeling over the past 25 years.
Nygard, 79, was detained after a Winnipeg, Canada, court appearance on Tuesday following his Monday arrest by Canadian authorities at the request of the US.
No date was set for a bail hearing, although he was due to return to court on Jan. 13.
Photo: AFP
His lawyer in Winnipeg, Jay Prober, said his client denies all allegations and blames a conspiracy caused by a feud with his billionaire neighbor in the Bahamas.
His arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and related charges came after the FBI raided his Manhattan offices earlier this year.
The raid came soon after 10 women sued Nygard, saying that he enticed young and impoverished women to his Bahamas estate with cash and promises of modeling and fashion opportunities.
Several plaintiffs in the suit, filed in New York City, said they were 14 or 15 years old when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs and then raped them.
In announcing criminal charges, authorities said Nygard used the prestige of an international clothing design, manufacturing, and supply business he founded and headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, to persuade victims, sometimes with a history of being abused, to submit to his demands.
The indictment alleged that Nygard and his co-conspirators, including Nygard Group employees, used force, fraud, and coercion to enlist the women and girls, who were sexually abused and assaulted by Nygard and others.
The indictment said Nygard offered false promises of modeling opportunities and other career advancement, along with financial support, to lure victims. It said he forcibly sexually assaulted some victims, while others were forcibly assaulted by his associates or were drugged to ensure compliance with sexual demands.
Fifty-seven women, including 18 Canadians, have joined the lawsuit, which alleges that Nygard used his company, bribery of Bahamian officials and influence in the industry to recruit victims in the Bahamas, the US and Canada.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
OVERSTRETCHED: Yasutaka Kakinoki, a physician at a hospital in Asahikawa, Japan, said the caseload had brought local health services to the ‘brink of collapse’ Japan on Wednesday reported 2,811 new COVID-19 infections, as well as a record 555 people with serious symptoms, the Kyodo news agency said. Record daily case numbers were seen in six of the country’s 47 prefectures, including the popular tourist destinations of Kyoto and Kagoshima, a city in the far southwest. Japan’s Self-Defense Force sent nurses to Asahikawa, a city with a population of 330,000 on Hokkaido, where local health services are overstretched. Osaka prefecture, the second most-affected region after Tokyo, has also requested medical personnel from the armed forces. Tokyo yesterday reported 602 new infections — its highest daily figure since 584 infections