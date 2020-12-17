Nestled among the mountains in southwest China, the world’s largest radio telescope signals Beijing’s ambitions as a global center for scientific research.
The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) — the only significant instrument of its kind after the collapse of another telescope in Puerto Rico this month — is about to open its doors for foreign astronomers to use, hoping to attract the world’s top scientific talent.
The world’s second-largest radio telescope, at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, was destroyed when its suspended 900-tonne receiver platform came loose and plunged 140m onto the radio dish below.
Photo: AFP / National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences
Wang Qiming (王啟明), chief inspector of FAST’s operations and development center, told reporters during a visit by foreign journalists last week that he had visited Arecibo.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from its structure, which we gradually improved to build our telescope,” Wang said.
The Chinese installation in Pingtang, Guizhou Province, is up to three times more sensitive than the US-owned one, and is surrounded by a 5km “radio silence” zone where mobile phones and computers are not allowed.
Work on the FAST began in 2011 and it started full operations in January, working mainly to capture radio signals emitted by celestial bodies, in particular pulsars — rapidly rotating dead stars.
The 500m satellite dish is easily the world’s largest and cost 1.1 billion yuan (US$168 million) to build, as well as displacing thousands of villagers to make room for it.
China has said that from next year it would accept requests from foreign scientists wishing to carry out measurements.
“Our scientific committee aims to make FAST increasingly open to the international community,” Wang said.
Sun Jinghai, an engineering manager at the site, said that there would be a lot of take-up.
John Dickey, a professor of physics at the University of Tasmania in Australia, said that the results so far had been impressive.
“China is certainly a global center for scientific research, at the same level as North America or Western Europe,” Dickey said. “The community of researchers is as advanced, as creative, and as well-organized as in any advanced nation in the world.”
Improvements in scientific innovation have been rapid, said Denis Simon, an expert on Chinese science policy.
“China was viewed as an innovation laggard” only a few years ago, Simon said. “More and more discretion, and intellectual freedom, have been given to the scientific and engineering community to explore new ideas and take bigger risks in the research environment.”
“The risk-averse culture that was once predominant has given way to a more entrepreneurial culture,” he said.
This has included education reforms for new generations of scientists and engineers, he said.
A sign of the change in China’s mentality is that since 2018, foreign scientists have been able to lead state-funded projects.
“In many ways, the competition between China and the US is about a race for talent — and this race promises to build momentum as the competition between the two countries heats up,” Simon said.
‘ASTONISHING’: The British government expects about 500,000 Hong Kongers to apply for resettlement, but that number is likely to exceed 600,000, a group said Hong Kong residents are likely to move to the UK faster than the British government has anticipated and more should be done to prepare for their arrival, a new advocacy group has said. The group, HongKongers in Britain, surveyed territory residents hoping to emigrate under a new British government scheme that opens next month, allowing those with colonial-era British National Overseas (BNO) status to obtain visas and pursue a “path to citizenship.” The British Home Office has already said it expects nearly half a million people to take up the offer over its first three years, but HongKongers in Britain said the
TARNISHED REPUTATION: A report showed that Swiss authorities allowed Chinese officials to ‘roam freely’ and ‘conduct interviews and interrogations unsupervised’ The Swiss this week strongly rejected accusations that a deal allowing Chinese officials to enter Switzerland and interrogate Chinese nationals, which came to light this summer, put dissidents at risk. Switzerland entered into a so-called readmission agreement with China in 2015. The deal expired on Monday. The agreement, which remained a secret until Swiss newspaper NZZ revealed its existence in August, specified the terms for Chinese officials to travel to the country and interrogate Chinese nationals set for deportation. Asia-focused rights group Safeguard Defenders this week published the text of the deal, plus a report about how it differed from similar agreements with
A citizen journalist detained for more than six months after reporting on the Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak has had a feeding tube forcibly inserted and her arms restrained to stop her from pulling it out, her lawyer has said. Zhang Zhan (張展), a 37-year-old former lawyer, has been on a hunger strike at a detention facility near Shanghai. Zhang was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” an accusation frequently used against critics and rights advocates inside China, after reporting on social media and streaming accounts. Last month, she was formally indicted on charges of spreading false information. In a
OVERSTRETCHED: Yasutaka Kakinoki, a physician at a hospital in Asahikawa, Japan, said the caseload had brought local health services to the ‘brink of collapse’ Japan on Wednesday reported 2,811 new COVID-19 infections, as well as a record 555 people with serious symptoms, the Kyodo news agency said. Record daily case numbers were seen in six of the country’s 47 prefectures, including the popular tourist destinations of Kyoto and Kagoshima, a city in the far southwest. Japan’s Self-Defense Force sent nurses to Asahikawa, a city with a population of 330,000 on Hokkaido, where local health services are overstretched. Osaka prefecture, the second most-affected region after Tokyo, has also requested medical personnel from the armed forces. Tokyo yesterday reported 602 new infections — its highest daily figure since 584 infections