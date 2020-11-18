A British diplomat has become a hero in China after a video of him rescuing a student from a swollen river racked up tens of millions of views on social media.
The British mission in Chongqing on Monday said that British Consul General Stephen Ellison leaped into action on Saturday to save a woman who had fallen into a river coursing through a nearby tourist town.
“Due to the timely rescue, the woman quickly recovered her breathing and consciousness,” read the consulate’s post on Weibo.
Photo: Reuters
Ellison, 61, was visiting the town when he heard a cry from a crowd of people as the woman fell into the water.
In video footage shared by the consulate and Chinese media, Ellison is seen tearing off his shoes and jumping in fully clothed before swimming to the woman, who appeared to be unconscious.
A life preserver was thrown to the pair and Ellison — by several media accounts an accomplished triathlete — dragged her to a lifebuoy before dragging the two of them to shore.
“We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing consul general,” the British embassy in Beijing wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Ellison’s actions earned praise from his boss back in the London, British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab, who echoed the sentiments.
“Very proud of Stephen Ellison, our new consul general in Chongqing, China, for saving a student from drowning at the weekend,” he wrote on Twitter. “His bravery and commitment demonstrates the very best of British diplomats around the world.”
The hashtag “British Consul-General in Chongqing saves female student who fell in the water” had by Monday evening gained almost 40 million acknowledgements on Weibo as news of Ellison’s bravery spread, with some contrasting his action during the incident with the relative passivity of the onlookers.
“For a man of such advanced age to save another person from the water in such cold weather, regardless of his own safety, he is a hero and gentleman,” read one comment, liked nearly 2,000 times.
“Regardless of our differences ... to act heroically is a virtue and should be praised,” another wrote.
Ellison took up his post in June after serving as a senior diplomat at the British embassy in Beijing since 2014.
Additional reporting by AP
When Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls off production lines, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group would be waiting to distribute it through a complex and costly system of deep-freeze airport warehouses, refrigerated vehicles and inoculation points across China. After they reach vaccination centers, the shots must be thawed from minus-70°C and injected within five days, if not they go bad. Then the herculean journey from warehouse freezer to rolled-up sleeve must be undertaken all over again — to deliver the second booster shot a month later. The roadmap sketched out by the company, which has licensed the vaccine for China, Hong Kong and Macau,
ESTRANGED RELATIVES? Thrilled by a US vice president-elect with a family link to the nation, some also looked closely at the incoming US leader and found something Already bursting with pride at US vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestry, India has now started digging up potential local roots for US president-elect Joe Biden. The next leader of the US has speculated that he might have had relatives in colonial India. While there is no proof, the Biden name has become a genealogical target of investigation across the country. A plaque commemorating 19th-century British ship captain Christopher Biden has become a popular selfie spot in the eastern city of Chennai since the US election, and a Biden family in western India says that it has become “exhausted” by calls since
The novel coronavirus was circulating in Italy since September last year, a study by the National Cancer Institute of the Italian city of Milan showed, signaling that COVID-19 might have spread beyond China earlier than previously thought. The WHO has said the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, were unknown before the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December. Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was detected on Feb. 21 in a little town near Milan, in the northern region of Lombardy. However, the Italian researchers’ findings, published by the institute’s scientific magazine Tumori Journal, show that 11.6 percent of
‘CAREFUL’: The plan would entail paperwork and testing for travelers, who would be required to cover all medical expenses if they test positive during their stay Hong Kong and Singapore plan to start an air travel bubble that would replace quarantine with COVID-19 testing from Sunday next week, officials said in separate media briefings yesterday. There are to be several flights a week on Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways from that date, rising to daily from Dec. 7. A maximum of 200 people are to be permitted on each flight. Details of the arrangement, released nearly a month after the two Asian hubs first announced that they would reopen their borders to one another, would be reviewed after one month. Singaporean Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)