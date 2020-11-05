A major New Zealand Web site has pulled the books of a local author after she made comments about incoming minister of foreign affairs Nanaia Mahuta that many considered offensive.
Mahuta is the first woman to be appointed to the role of New Zealand foreign minister and the second-ever Maori.
Mahuta in 2016 became the first Maori woman to display a moko kauae (sacred facial tattoo) in parliament and has been promoted from New Zealand associate minister of housing and Maori affairs to one of the highest ministerial portfolios.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Author Olivia Pierson on Monday publicly criticized Mahuta, making comments about her moko kauae and suggesting it was inappropriate for a diplomat.
“Moko is a statement of identity, like a passport,” Mahuta, of the Waikato-Maniapoto people, told the Guardian in 2016. “I am at a time in my life where I am ready to make a clear statement that this is who I am, and this is my position in New Zealand.”
Mahuta had the moko kauae inked in 2016, alongside 13 other prominent Maori women.
They are usually bestowed on high-ranking Maori women as a reflection of their standing and mana, or power, in the community.
“Apart from the fact that I find her moko kauae stunningly beautiful, it is an expression of her whakapapa [genealogy] and uniqueness,” Maori Party coleader Marama Fox told the Guardian in 2016. “I’m proud as a Maori woman to sit alongside her in parliament.”
“Facial tattoos, especially on a female diplomat, is the height of ugly, uncivilised wokedom!” Pierson wrote on Twitter.
On her Web site, Pierson describes herself as a “free-thought advocate.”
Her most recent book is Western Values Defended: A Primer.
Pierson’s comments were quickly censured, with many Twitter users in New Zealand encouraging her to delete her original post.
The New Zealand general goods Web site Mighty Ape took swift action and said that it would stop selling Pierson’s books immediately, bringing applause from many.
Pierson’s supporters said that she had become a victim of “extreme wokeness,” and the move by Mighty Ape was an example of “cancel culture” in action.
Mahuta, who has been a lawmaker for more than 20 years, has previously said that she wanted to break down the negative associations that moko kauae have with gang membership in New Zealand.
“I think there is an emerging awareness about the revitalization of Maori culture and that facial moko is a positive aspect of that. We need to move away from moko being linked to gangs, because that is not what moko represent at all,” she said.
Mahuta said that since she was inked, the majority of responses had been positive and inquisitive — and had sparked conversations about Maori culture and traditions in modern, multicultural New Zealand.
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region