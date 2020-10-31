Much of the diversity seen in modern dog populations was already present around the time the last Ice Age ended 11,000 years ago, a global study of ancient DNA said on Thursday.
The paper, published in Science, showed how our canine companions spread across the world with their masters, but also found intriguing periods when our shared history was decoupled.
A research team led by the Francis Crick Institute sequenced the genomes of 27 dogs, some of which lived nearly 11,000 years ago across Europe, the Near East and Siberia.
Photo: AFP
They found that by this time, well before the domestication of any other animal, there were already at least five different types of dog with distinct genetic ancestries.
“Some of the variation you see between dogs walking down the street today originated in the Ice Age,” said Pontus Skoglund of Crick’s Ancient Genomics laboratory, the paper’s senior author. “By the end of this period, dogs were already widespread across the northern hemisphere.”
He added this implied that the diversity arose far earlier, “way back in time, during the hunter-gatherer Stone Age, the Paleolithic, way before agriculture.”
When and where dogs first diverged from wolves is a contentious matter — analyses of genetic data indicate a window of about 25,000 to 40,000 years ago.
The new paper does not enter this vexed debate, but does support the idea that, unlike other animals, such as pigs, which appear to have been domesticated in multiple locations over time, there is a “single origin” from wolves to dogs.
The scientists found that all dogs probably share a common ancestry “from a single ancient, now-extinct wolf population,” with limited gene flow from wolves since domestication, but substantial dog-to-wolf gene flow.
By extracting and analyzing ancient DNA from skeletal material, the researchers were able to see evolutionary changes as they occurred thousands of years ago.
For instance, European dogs about 4,000 or 5,000 years ago were highly diverse and appeared to originate from highly distinct populations from Near Eastern and Siberian dogs. However, over time, this diversity was lost.
“Although the European dogs we see today come in such an extraordinary array of shapes and forms, genetically they derive from only a very narrow subset of the diversity that used to exist,” the paper’s lead author Anders Bergstrom said.
Evolutionary pathways between our two species have at times followed similar routes.
Humans, for example, have more copies than chimpanzees of a gene that creates a digestive enzyme called salivary amylase, which helps us break down high-starch diets. Likewise, the paper demonstrated that early dogs carried extra copies of these genes compared with wolves, and this trend only increased over time as their diets adapted to agricultural life.
There have also been periods when our histories have not run in parallel — for example, the loss of diversity that once existed in dogs in early Europe was caused by the spread of single dog ancestry that replaced other populations, an event not mirrored in human migrations.
“Understanding the history of dogs teaches us not just about their history, but also about our own history,” Bergstrom said.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory