Umbrellas as shields, secure chat groups and hand signals as warnings of a pending police crackdown — Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters have taken inspiration and lessons from their counterparts in Hong Kong.
Images from Bangkok over the weekend of activists in hard hats, goggles and gas masks facing off against the police were strongly reminiscent of the methods used last year by Hong Kong protesters.
And to counter a more forceful crackdown by the police, Thai activists have also mimicked Hong Kong’s flashmob rallies and guerrilla, “be water” tactics — a philosophy attributed to martial arts hero Bruce Lee (李小龍).
Photo: AP
“Now we’re like a fast-moving current that’s ready to change direction at any minute,” said Panumas “James” Singprom, cofounder of Free Youth, one of the Thai movement’s main groups. “The state has pressured us to adapt fast.”
Thai protesters have defied warnings and gathering bans to sustain their movement, which has drawn tens of thousands to the streets in recent months, demanding reforms to the government and the powerful monarchy.
To avoid surveillance and arrests, like their Hong Kong counterparts, they have relied on encrypted messaging services such as Telegram to coordinate protests — only receiving the planned locations an hour before each rally.
Photos: AFP
While the Thai movement has seen some prominent faces emerge, ongoing arrests have forced protesters to replicate another Hong Kong movement feature — organizing with no obvious leaders, and using hashtags to spread their message.
The majority turning up for the daily protests are “self-organized,” James said.
The camaraderie between Hong Kong and Thailand protesters was on display in Bangkok on Sunday, with demonstrators chanting “return independence to Hong Kong,” while raising mobile flashlights to the night sky.
Photos: AFP
Much like the sea of raised hands in Hong Kong — signifying the protesters’ five demands — Thai rallies have seen waves of three-finger salutes borrowed from The Hunger Games movies.
Advice and support have poured in from young activists in Hong Kong and Taiwan — dubbed the “Milk Tea Alliance” on social media because of the popularity of the drink in all three places.
As images of Thai police using water cannon on unarmed protesters went viral, Hong Kong activists shared tips on how to handle such a situation.
One Hong Kong Twitter user named Crystaljel recommended using umbrellas as shields and carrying saline water, and added: “Make good use of your talent and courage.”
The so-called “umbrella formation” ubiquitous during the Hong Kong protests was employed Friday night last week in Bangkok’s central shopping district.
Passing dozens of colorful umbrellas to those on the front line, they attempted to create a human defense wall as riot police bore down on them.
Protesters also formed human chains during the Sunday protest to pass messages and supplies — including hard hats, goggles and water — to those lacking protection.
This “telephone” system also enabled dense crowds to part quickly for ambulances trying to reach nearby hospitals.
Hand signals borrowed from creative Hong Kongers were also on display as young Thais practiced crossing their arms to denote impending danger.
Much like the so-called “braves” in Hong Kong, Thailand also saw groups of self-appointed front line protesters over the weekend, who moved forward in the crowd when rumors emerged of a crackdown.
However, despite the similarities Hong Kong has not seen deadly state crackdowns of the kind Thailand has witnessed in the past against democracy movements.
One user on LIHKG, the territory’s Reddit-like forum, quipped that it was unnecessary for Hong Kongers to teach Thais how to protest.
“They had more coups than you’ve had meals,” he wrote. “When they used grenades in 2014, you were still singing protest songs.”
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL: The two prime ministers agreed to ease entry bans, and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, yesterday agreed with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi, Suga and Phuc set up a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations and sustain its own defense industry. Suga said that his four-day trip to Vietnam and Indonesia would be key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision