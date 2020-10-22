Asia’s biggest annual film festival started in South Korea yesterday at a fraction of its usual scale, but some movie fans will still be able to attend screenings despite COVID-19 forcing many events online.
The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) usually sees a host of stars and industry players from Asia and elsewhere descend on the port city for 10 days of critical consideration and financial dealmaking.
However, strict conditions imposed this year because of the pandemic means no opening ceremony, red-carpet parades, after-parties or outdoor fan events.
The fact it is taking place at all is a bonus, as many international festivals have gone online-only and some — such as Cannes — have been canceled altogether.
This year marks the festival’s 25th anniversary and comes after home-grown director Bong Joon-ho’s historic Oscar win for the dark comedy Parasite in February — the first time a foreign-language film has won top accolades.
About 190 movies will be shown at this year’s festival and only once each, compared to the typical 300-odd films played multiple times — an 80 percent cut in total screenings.
Those attending have to wear masks, while social distancing is being enforced by making available only a quarter of theater seats.
“We are doing our very best to offer what’s most essential while following COVID-19 safety measures,” BIFF program director Nam Dong-chul said. “We think what’s most important about film festivals is to screen movies at movie theaters, as cinema is an art form that requires big screens.”
Organizers have scheduled about 45 public screening talks — also far fewer than normal — but featuring only South Korean filmmakers and actors.
South Korea imposes a strict two-week quarantine on most arrivals, making short visits impractical, so organizers have not invited foreigners — although some will participate online. The compromise has left some people dismayed.
“I’ve attended a number of online movie talks since COVID, and I have to say they are just dreadful,” said filmmaker Kim So-young, a professor who has not missed an edition of BIFF in 10 years.
“You just can’t connect with your viewers the way you do in theaters, especially after the lights are back on after a screening,” she said. “There is a very special feeling that comes from knowing that you are with people who just finished watching your film.”
Among 70 world premieres this year, the opening film Septet: The Story of Hong Kong — directed by Tsui Hark (徐克), Ann Hui (許鞍華), Patrick Tam (譚家明), Johnnie To, Yuen Wo Ping (袁和平), Ringo Lam (林嶺東) and Sammo Hung (洪金寶) — is an anthology that honors the golden age of Hong Kong cinema, from the 1960s to the 1990s.
“It was an era of ‘one hundred flowers blooming’ — the free expression of art — that nurtured numerous movie talents,” production company Media Asia Film Hong Kong said in a statement.
Most BIFF components — including judging, press conferences, film and project markets and discussion forums — will still be held during the festival, but online.
“It will certainly be a different festival this year,” said Jason Bechervaise, a professor at Korea Soongsil Cyber University. “Had we not been in this situation, the festival would no doubt have a celebratory atmosphere given the success of Parasite and the subsequent attention the Korean film industry has had.”
