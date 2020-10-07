HK’s Lam defends punishing teachers

‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons.

Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony.

She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media at her weekly news conference in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Our work has to continue to remove the black sheep from the field of education,” Lam told reporters.

“If there is a very tiny faction of teachers who are using their teaching responsibilities to convey wrong messages to promote misunderstanding about the nation, to smear the country and the HKSAR [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] government without basis, then that becomes a very serious matter,” she said.

The bureau said the teacher’s materials were “not in line with the constitutional and legal status of Hong Kong,” calling the move a “planned act” that harmed students.

“The department will make deregistration decisions after investigations into misconduct to take out bad apples and to safeguard the teaching profession and students’ interests,” the bureau said.

The Professional Teachers’ Union late on Monday in a statement on its Facebook page said that it would help the teacher appeal the decision.

The bureau’s allegations were “totally not in line with the facts,” the union said.

The move is latest in a series of disputes over Hong Kong’s education system, as the Beijing-backed government attempts to gain greater control over what it views as a hotbed of dissent.

Students have long made up a large share of protesters on the territory’s streets, and people under the age of 18 represented almost one-fifth of the roughly 9,000 arrests as of May.

Chinese authorities in Hong Kong have urged officials to “cut off” the “black hands” influencing the local education system.

The bureau did not give details of the material or explain how the teacher had crossed the line, but a report on the primary school by a pro-Beijing newspaper last year featured photographs of a question paper that it said promoted independence.

Two of the questions asked “What is free speech?” and “What would Hong Kong become without free speech?”

Another asked students to summarize arguments made by a pro-independence activist during a television interview.

The deregistered teacher asked students to answer questions about freedom of speech after showing them a video featuring pro-independence activist Andy Chan, (陳浩天) the South China Morning Post reported yesterday, citing a person it did not identify.

Lam highlighted the unprecedented severity of the punishment, saying that it was the first time a teacher had been stripped of the essential credential without allegations of sexual impropriety or other crimes.

Beijing has also called for more patriotic education, while Lam’s administration is looking at overhauling parts of the curriculum it believes are fueling discontent.

Critics say that the moves undermine Hong Kong’s reputation for academic freedom and excellence, fearing China’s heavily censored education system could be imposed on the territory.

Additional reporting by AFP