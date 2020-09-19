WFP head urges rich to chip in

‘HUNGER PANDEMIC’: As 270 million people near ‘the brink of starvation,’ some of the wealthiest have made ‘billions upon billions’ during COVID-19, Beasley said

AP, UNITED NATIONS





The head of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday warned that millions of people are closer to starvation because of the deadly combination of conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic and he urged donor nations and billionaires to help feed them and ensure their survival.

Program executive director David Beasley told the UN Security Council that the response to his warning five months ago of a potential “hunger pandemic” had averted famine and kept people alive, but the work was not done.

The program and its partners were going all out to reach as many as 138 million people this year — “the biggest scale-up in our history,” he said.

World Food Programme executive director David Beasley attends a news conference on food security in Yemen at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, on Dec. 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters

More was needed to help “the 270 million people marching toward the brink of starvation.”

Already, 30 million rely solely on the program for food to survive and would die without it, Beasley said.

He warned that famine was possible in up to three dozen countries and could overwhelm places already weakened by conflict.

Beasley cited the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where violence has increased and instability already has forced 15.5 million people near starvation.

A lack of funding has forced cutbacks in assistance to feed people in Yemen, which faces the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe, he said, adding that in Nigeria and South Sudan, millions more people have become food insecure because of the pandemic.

The WFP needs US$4.9 billion to feed 30 million people who will die without the program’s assistance for a year, he said.

“It’s time for those who have the most to step up, to help those who have the least in this extraordinary time in world history,” Beasley said.

“Worldwide, there are over 2,000 billionaires with a net worth of US$8 trillion,” the former South Carolina governor said, pointing to reports that some of the wealthiest Americans have made “billions upon billions” during the pandemic.

Business Insider reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and others all saw their wealth increase by billions since the pandemic began.

“I am not opposed to people making money, but humanity is facing the greatest crisis any of us have seen in our lifetimes,” Beasley said. “It’s time for those who have the most to step up, to help those who have the least in this extraordinary time in world history.”

“There is a grave danger that many more people will die from the broader economic and social consequences of COVID-19 than from the virus itself, especially in Africa, and the last thing we need is to have the cure be worse than the disease itself,” Beasley added.