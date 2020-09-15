For many they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye his personal interest in the humble ant led him to launch a business selling insects that he believes have a lot to offer us.
Ye opened the city-state’s first shop specializing in pet ants, Just Ants, in late February as lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 came in.
Despite the initial obstacles during the pandemic Ye says sales have picked up since July.
Photo: Reuters
“The ant itself is just really amazing,” said Ye, 41, who started raising ants as a hobby in 2017.
Ant farms are a rarity in Singapore and Ye is trying to change negative images associated with the insects.
“They are so important in the ecosystem, they are actually here for a reason, and then if we could actually just learn from the humble ant, there are so many things that the ant could teach us, like perseverance, being headstrong,” Ye said, adding that he hopes to collaborate with schools to teach children about ants.
The ants he sells are locally acquired by him and his staff around Singapore, noting they often emerge after rainstorms.
His shop offers 30 species of ants sold in starter kit ant farms, or formicariums, which include ants and a queen. Prices range from S$13.90 (US$10) to S$200 to S$300 depending on the type of formicarium and ant species.
His business also sells live worms as food for ants, although Ye said they are also fond of honey and fruit.
Ye’s shop has drawn ant-lovers and curious onlookers alike.
“It’s crazy, definitely it’s crazy,” shopper Alvin Teng said.
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he