Singaporean finds niche for pet ants despite pandemic

Reuters, SINGAPORE





For many they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye his personal interest in the humble ant led him to launch a business selling insects that he believes have a lot to offer us.

Ye opened the city-state’s first shop specializing in pet ants, Just Ants, in late February as lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 came in.

Despite the initial obstacles during the pandemic Ye says sales have picked up since July.

People look at ant farms on display at the Just Ants shop in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“The ant itself is just really amazing,” said Ye, 41, who started raising ants as a hobby in 2017.

Ant farms are a rarity in Singapore and Ye is trying to change negative images associated with the insects.

“They are so important in the ecosystem, they are actually here for a reason, and then if we could actually just learn from the humble ant, there are so many things that the ant could teach us, like perseverance, being headstrong,” Ye said, adding that he hopes to collaborate with schools to teach children about ants.

The ants he sells are locally acquired by him and his staff around Singapore, noting they often emerge after rainstorms.

His shop offers 30 species of ants sold in starter kit ant farms, or formicariums, which include ants and a queen. Prices range from S$13.90 (US$10) to S$200 to S$300 depending on the type of formicarium and ant species.

His business also sells live worms as food for ants, although Ye said they are also fond of honey and fruit.

Ye’s shop has drawn ant-lovers and curious onlookers alike.

“It’s crazy, definitely it’s crazy,” shopper Alvin Teng said.