Widely seen as a progressive beacon, Denmark has suffered a bout of soul-searching after a TV host revealed her experience with workplace sexual harassment, prompting a government minister on Friday to promise action.
At the end of last month, hugely popular 31-year-old TV host Sofie Linde stunned viewers of a live televised gala by revealing that a senior public television executive had 12 years ago offered to boost her career in exchange for oral sex.
“We have to put an end to sexual harassment in the workplace. That’s why I invite Sofie Linde, and some of the others behind the letter published in support of her, to a discussion about how to promote a culture where everyone’s boundaries are respected in every workplace,” Danish Minister for Gender Equality Mogens Jensen wrote on Twitter.
Linde has not disclosed the identity of the executive.
Part of the debate that ensued focused on Linde’s credibility, in a country proud of its reputation as progressive and gender-equal, with a female prime minister and where the #MeToo movement made few waves.
Earlier this week, several journalists wrote a letter in support of Linde, which has since garnered more than 700 signatures.
“We have all experienced it to one extent or another during our careers: inappropriate remarks on our appearance or clothing; suggestive messages; physical behavior that crosses the line; warnings about the men to steer clear of at the office Christmas party,” the letter reads.
A survey by the journalists’ union in 2018 showed that 18 percent of women working in media in Denmark said they had been a victim of sexual harassment in the workplace in the past 10 years.
“I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to a woman who has not, at some point or another during her career, been subjected to sexist remarks,” one of the initiators of the letter, journalist Maria Andersen, told public television DR.
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
TRAVESTY: Media coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June has sidelined more important news, such as a surging COVID-19 caseload and politics, critics complain The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14 has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood and, more recently, condemnation of the media for its non-stop coverage of the dueling accusations between Rajput’s family and his girlfriend. Mumbai police initially reported Rajput’s death as accidental and local media called it a suicide, but the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now investigating if there was any foul play, and questioning
Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum would “have to be dealt with” by the mainland, but the Hong Kong government would try to provide assistance, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. Chinese authorities arrested the 12 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Local media have reported that they were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. “The question is not a question of simply getting [them] back,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference. “If these Hong Kong residents
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship