An elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights advocates around the world would be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case said on Saturday.
Dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” by his supporters, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, for more than 35 years.
Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he would find companionship and better conditions.
The overweight elephant Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, Bauer said.
Pakistan’s High Court in May ordered the Marghazar Zoo closed because of its abysmal conditions blamed on systemic negligence.
Rescuing Kaavan from the zoo’s dire conditions attracted the attention of animal advocates around the world and celebrities, including US singer Cher, who lobbied for his relocation.
“Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates,” Bauer said in a statement released on Saturday.
He said Four Paws was invited by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to safely transfer the remaining animals in the zoo.
Kaavan has until now been forced to live a solitary life in a small enclosure.
Friday’s medical examination showed the elephant was overweight, even as he showed signs of malnutrition. His nails were cracked and overgrown apparently from years of living in an improper enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.
“Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalize his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia,” Bauer said.
His recovery would be a long one, Bauer said, adding that Kaavan’s wounds are more than just physical.
He also suffers behavioral issues. Kaavan, who lost his partner in 2012, has battled loneliness as well as poor living conditions.
Both have taken their toll, Bauer said in an interview.
“He also developed stereotypical behavior, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours. This is mainly because he is simply bored,” Bauer said.
The Four Paws team that carried out Kaavan’s physical included wildlife veterinarians and experts.
It was not immediately known when Kaavan would be able to travel.
