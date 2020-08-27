For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: With the US presidential election, demand for the center’s wax replicas of US President Donald Trump should have been off the charts.
Instead, the spread of COVID-19 has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the US. He is now holding off on producing a replica of former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party presidential candidate.
“Tourist sites, amusement parks, houses of famous people are temporarily not open,” Zeng said. “Since they can’t resume work, we can’t get new orders.”
Photo: Reuters
Shanghai Maiyi Arts was founded in 2012 as a manufacturer and supplier of wax figures.
Located in the outskirts of Shanghai, about an hour’s drive from the city center, its exhibition hall also doubles as makeshift museum, where guests can pose next to replicas of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, martial arts star Jackie Chan (成龍) and others.
Zeng said that by last year, the company was shipping up to 700 figures annually to customers, with about one-third going overseas.
However, the virus hit orders twice: first in China, when factories and tourist sites closed, and then overseas.
Business remains about two-thirds its normal size, Zeng said.
Zeng said that the hardest part of making a replica is the face.
It can take a month alone to design and sculpt perfect features.
The company uses specialists to make a replica’s hair and clothing. It can take three months to bring a figure to fruition, from start to finish.
Although Trump is the company’s best-selling model in the US, in China, the top seller is something closer to home: a replica of a security guard, asleep and slumped in a chair, brings in the most orders.
Last year the shop produced 16 Trump wax statues, six of which went abroad.
Papua New Guinea (PNG) prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said yesterday. National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees. Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution. “In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threat that it might cause our people if they were to come
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough
Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day. German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need. Under the regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners would not get away with a quick jog round the block, but would be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion. Kloeckner said the rules were based on new scientific findings
A high-security and physically distanced courtroom is tomorrow to see the end, of sorts, to one of the darkest and most traumatic moments in New Zealand’s history: the day an Australian terrorist stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch, killing dozens of worshipers at prayer. The shooting survivors and families bereaved by the gunman, are to face the perpetrator in the Christchurch High Court, as he is to be sentenced for 51 murders, 40 counts of attempted murder, and engaging in a terrorist act on March 15 last year, all of which he admitted. Brenton Tarrant, a self-professed white supremacist who