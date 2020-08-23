Libya’s warring rivals declare ceasefire

NEW TRUCE: While the Libyan government expressed its hope for a demilitarized zone, multiple regional forces with conflicting interests might spoil the agreement

AFP, TRIPOLI





Libya’s warring rival administrations separately on Friday announced that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, drawing praise from the UN, the EU and several Arab countries.

The surprise announcement followed multiple visits by top foreign diplomats to Libya in the past few weeks, and came after a series of agreements and pledges that have failed to be implemented.

The statements were signed by Libyan Prime Minster Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized unity Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Libya’s capital Tripoli, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern Lybia-based parliament backed by Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj speaks at a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, on June 4. Photo: AP

UN Acting Ambassador to Libya Stephanie Williams welcomed the move, and called for “all parties to rise to this historic occasion and shoulder their full responsibilities before the Libyan people.”

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hailed an “important and positive” initiative, adding that it was “crucial now that all parties stand by their statements.”

Al-Sarraj called for “presidential and parliamentary elections next March,” and for the “end of all combat operations.”

Saleh also backed the plan for elections — though he did not specify a date — and urged “all parties” to observe “an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of all fighting.”

Both leaders called for the resumption of the production and export of oil, a cornerstone of Libya’s wealth.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, who backs Haftar and had threatened to deploy troops in neighboring Libya, also said that he supported the ceasefire declarations.

Libya’s former colonial power Italy also welcomed the move, as did France, Germany, the Arab League, Qatar and Jordan.

“The announcement of the ceasefire in Libya is an important step in the relaunching of a political process that will promote the stability of the country and the welfare of the people,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

Libya has been torn by violence since the 2011 toppling and killing of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

Since then, the North African country has become a battle ground for militias and mercenaries, and a major gateway for desperate migrants bound for Europe.

In April last year, Haftar launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from the GNA, and foreign powers intervened alongside the rivals’ forces.

Turkey and Qatar backed the GNA, while the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia support Haftar, who is also suspected of receiving French backing.

Paris has however insisted it is neutral in the conflict, and French President Emmanuel Macron has lashed out at Turkey for its intervention.

After 14 months of fighting, Turkish-backed pro-GNA forces expelled Haftar’s troops from much of western Libya and pushed them eastwards to Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s eastern oil fields and export terminals, and to the key Al-Jufra airbase to the south.

Al-Sarraj said a ceasefire would allow the creation of “demilitarized zones” in Sirte and the Al-Jufra region.

Saleh did not mention the demilitarization zones, but proposed the installation of a new government in Sirte.

Libya’s National Oil Corp also welcomed Friday’s announcement.

Libya sits atop Africa’s largest proven crude oil reserves, and earnings from its lucrative oil fields have been a source of intense disagreement between the two sides, including a months-long blockade of oil terminals.

Analyst Jalel Harchaoui, research fellow at the Hague-based Clingendael Institute, said there was a long road ahead before peace.

“The question is, is this announcement fully achievable? In all likelihood, implementation will be difficult,” Harchaoui said, adding the multiple regional forces could spoil the deal.