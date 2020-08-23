Libya’s warring rival administrations separately on Friday announced that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, drawing praise from the UN, the EU and several Arab countries.
The surprise announcement followed multiple visits by top foreign diplomats to Libya in the past few weeks, and came after a series of agreements and pledges that have failed to be implemented.
The statements were signed by Libyan Prime Minster Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the UN-recognized unity Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Libya’s capital Tripoli, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern Lybia-based parliament backed by Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.
Photo: AP
UN Acting Ambassador to Libya Stephanie Williams welcomed the move, and called for “all parties to rise to this historic occasion and shoulder their full responsibilities before the Libyan people.”
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hailed an “important and positive” initiative, adding that it was “crucial now that all parties stand by their statements.”
Al-Sarraj called for “presidential and parliamentary elections next March,” and for the “end of all combat operations.”
Saleh also backed the plan for elections — though he did not specify a date — and urged “all parties” to observe “an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of all fighting.”
Both leaders called for the resumption of the production and export of oil, a cornerstone of Libya’s wealth.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, who backs Haftar and had threatened to deploy troops in neighboring Libya, also said that he supported the ceasefire declarations.
Libya’s former colonial power Italy also welcomed the move, as did France, Germany, the Arab League, Qatar and Jordan.
“The announcement of the ceasefire in Libya is an important step in the relaunching of a political process that will promote the stability of the country and the welfare of the people,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.
Libya has been torn by violence since the 2011 toppling and killing of longtime Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.
Since then, the North African country has become a battle ground for militias and mercenaries, and a major gateway for desperate migrants bound for Europe.
In April last year, Haftar launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from the GNA, and foreign powers intervened alongside the rivals’ forces.
Turkey and Qatar backed the GNA, while the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia support Haftar, who is also suspected of receiving French backing.
Paris has however insisted it is neutral in the conflict, and French President Emmanuel Macron has lashed out at Turkey for its intervention.
After 14 months of fighting, Turkish-backed pro-GNA forces expelled Haftar’s troops from much of western Libya and pushed them eastwards to Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s eastern oil fields and export terminals, and to the key Al-Jufra airbase to the south.
Al-Sarraj said a ceasefire would allow the creation of “demilitarized zones” in Sirte and the Al-Jufra region.
Saleh did not mention the demilitarization zones, but proposed the installation of a new government in Sirte.
Libya’s National Oil Corp also welcomed Friday’s announcement.
Libya sits atop Africa’s largest proven crude oil reserves, and earnings from its lucrative oil fields have been a source of intense disagreement between the two sides, including a months-long blockade of oil terminals.
Analyst Jalel Harchaoui, research fellow at the Hague-based Clingendael Institute, said there was a long road ahead before peace.
“The question is, is this announcement fully achievable? In all likelihood, implementation will be difficult,” Harchaoui said, adding the multiple regional forces could spoil the deal.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
Japan is largely tolerant of salarymen snoozing on trains after an evening out, but authorities on the southern island of Okinawa are taking a dim view of a worrying new trend in alcohol-fueled somnolence. Local police reported more than 7,000 cases of rojo-ne — literally sleeping on the road — last year, a phenomenon some attribute to Okinawa’s balmy weather and enthusiastic consumption of a fiery spirit that has been made on the island for hundreds of years. Police in Japan’s southernmost prefecture are thought to be the only force in the country that keep statistics on rojo-ne, the Mainichi Shimbun said. “I
‘PATENTLY WRONG’: At a rally Trump jumped on the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster in Auckland, saying ‘we don’t want’ a ‘big surge’ in cases like in New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday slapped down US President Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong.” She expressed dismay after the US president exaggerated the new virus outbreak in New Zealand as a “huge surge” that Americans would do well to avoid. “Anyone who is following will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern said. “Obviously, it’s patently wrong,” she added of Trump’s remarks, in unusually blunt criticism from a US ally. New Zealand had been hailed as a global