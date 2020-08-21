Germans must walk dogs twice daily, new law says

The Guardian





Germany’s dog owners will soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day.

German Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection Julia Kloeckner said she is introducing the new law based on evidence that many of the nation’s 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise or stimuli they need.

Under the regulations in the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act, owners would not get away with a quick jog round the block, but would be required to take their dogs out for at least one hour on each occasion.

A dog sits on a balcony in the Cherry Blossom Area, a magnet for tourists from all over the world during cherry blossom season in Bonn, Germany, on April 8. Photo: Reuters

Kloeckner said the rules were based on new scientific findings that show dogs need a “sufficient measure of activity and contact with environmental stimuli,” including other animals, nature and people.

The tethering of dogs on a chain or a leash for long periods also faces an all-out ban.

Dogs cannot be left alone at home all day, and a person would be required to take care of their dog “several times a day.”

“Dogs are not cuddly toys. They also have their own needs, which need to be taken into account,” Kloeckner said.

News of the law, which is due to be introduced next year and was made widely known for the first time this week, has prompted a lively debate in Germany.

The main question is how it will be possible to check up on the 19 percent of German households that own dogs, which as pets are second in popularity only to cats.

A spokeswoman for the ministry said the authorities in each of Germany’s 16 states would be responsible for enforcing the law.

Ridicule over the regulation has come even from within Kloeckner’s own Christian Democratic Union.

Saskia Ludwig, of the party and who also sits in the state assembly for Brandenburg in Potsdam, said the current heatwave meant it was not suitable for dogs to be out for so long.

“VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURE: I will not be taking my Rhodesian Ridgeback for two rounds of walks in 32 degrees heat, rather we will jump in the river for a refreshing cool down instead,” she said in a tweet.