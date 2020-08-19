Several mortar shells slammed into various part of Kabul yesterday morning, wounding at least 10 civilians as Afghans marked their country’s Independence Day amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.
No militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said that a total of 14 mortar shells were fired from two vehicles in the northern and eastern parts of the capital. Four children were among the wounded.
Photo: Reuters
“Most of the mortar shells hit residential houses,” Arian said, adding that an investigation is under way.
At least one mortar shell landed in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, where diplomats and senior government officials reside, said eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had finished speaking outside the famous Arg Palace to mark Independence Day when a rocket landed in the compound and wounded six members of his honour guard, two palace officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Photo: AFP
He had earlier been at a ceremony at the Afghan Ministry of Defense, inspecting an honor guard and laying flowers on the Independence Minaret monument there.
The attack came a day after the government said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it is holding until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that he was not aware of the mortar attack in Kabul.
The Islamic State group’s affiliate, which operates in Afghanistan, has interrupted national celebrations in the past with rocket fire.
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
Forced off the road by COVID-19 lockdowns, jeepney driver Daniel Flores now plies the streets of Manila on foot begging for money to feed his hungry family. The 23-year-old has not picked up a passenger since March when public transport was halted and people ordered to stay home as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government tried to slow the fast spread of COVID-19. Jeepneys — first made from leftover US jeeps after World War II — are a national symbol in the Philippines and serve as the backbone of the country’s transport system, providing rides for millions of people across the country for
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
CHURCH CLUSTER: The leader of Sarang Jeil Church has been organizing anti-government rallies, raising fears that COVID-19 has also been spreading at his protests South Korea yesterday warned of a looming COVID-19 crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a Protestant church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected, but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. The outbreak linked to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul is the country’s biggest in nearly six months, and led to a tightening of social distancing rules on Sunday. About 3,400 members of the congregation had been asked to quarantine, South Korean authorities said, as they accused the group’s firebrand conservative leader Jun Kwang-hun — who has reportedly tested positive — of obstruction. The