Shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day

AP, KABUL





Several mortar shells slammed into various part of Kabul yesterday morning, wounding at least 10 civilians as Afghans marked their country’s Independence Day amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.

No militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said that a total of 14 mortar shells were fired from two vehicles in the northern and eastern parts of the capital. Four children were among the wounded.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani attends Independence Day celebrations in Kabul yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“Most of the mortar shells hit residential houses,” Arian said, adding that an investigation is under way.

At least one mortar shell landed in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, where diplomats and senior government officials reside, said eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had finished speaking outside the famous Arg Palace to mark Independence Day when a rocket landed in the compound and wounded six members of his honour guard, two palace officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.

A wounded man, center, steps off a gurney at an Italian aid organization hospital after several mortar shells struck Kabul yesterday. Photo: AFP

He had earlier been at a ceremony at the Afghan Ministry of Defense, inspecting an honor guard and laying flowers on the Independence Minaret monument there.

The attack came a day after the government said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it is holding until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that he was not aware of the mortar attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate, which operates in Afghanistan, has interrupted national celebrations in the past with rocket fire.