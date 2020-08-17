Virus Outbreak: Brazil reopens Christ the Redeemer after five months

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Major tourist sites in Rio de Janeiro, including the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking the Brazilian city, reopened to the public on Saturday after being closed for five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reopening of the Christ [monument] symbolizes the reopening of Brazil to tourism,” Brazilian Minister of Environment Ricardo Salles said at a ceremony at the base of the statue.

Visitors would be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and would not be allowed to lie on the ground — as many do in attempting to get the best angle for photos at the feet of the huge Art Deco statue with its arms outstretched.

People walk around the Christ the Redeemer statue following its reopening in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Located atop the 710m Corcovado hill in the center of Rio in Tijuca national park, the monument offers a spectacular panoramic view of the city. Since social-distancing measures forced its closure in March, Christ the Redeemer has continued to function as a religious sanctuary, offering public masses and holding vigils.

Also reopening to the public on Saturday were the Pao de Acucar cable car, which offers its own panoramic view of the city, the AquaRio aquarium and the gigantic Rio Star, Latin America’s largest Ferris wheel.

Brazil’s National Confederation of Goods, Services and Tourism has estimated that the country’s tourism sector has lost 154 billion reals (US$28.4 billion) over the past five months, operating at only 14 percent of its capacity.

The state of Rio de Janeiro, with 17 million inhabitants, has registered more than 14,500 deaths and nearly 190,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to official statistics.

The state capital, which in June began a gradual economic reopening, has seen 33 deaths and 1,365 new cases in just the past 24 hours.

Brazil, with 107,232 deaths and more than 3.3 million cases to date, is the second-hardest-hit country in the world, after the US.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed the disease as a “little flu” and railed against lockdown measures imposed by state governors.

He has been slammed by experts for his stance — but nearly half of Brazilians believe he is not responsible for the death toll, according to a survey published by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Saturday.

Forty-seven percent of those surveyed by the Datafolha Institute answered that Bolsonaro “is not to blame” for the high number of deaths, compared with 41 percent who consider him “one of the culprits (but not the main culprit),” and 11 percent who see him as the “main culprit.”

The survey also showed that Bolsonaro remains more popular than ever.

With no certainty about when a vaccine might be available, Rio authorities have announced a new format for the year-end celebrations that traditionally bring millions of people to Copacabana Beach for a huge fireworks display.

This year, the authorities are working to organize a series of smaller celebrations around the city and are urging people to watch the events online.

Rio’s world-famous carnival, with its huge street parties, also risks being canceled by the pandemic.