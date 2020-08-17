Italy produced 10 percent less garbage during its COVID-19 lockdown, but environmentalists have warned that increased reliance on disposable masks and packaging is imperiling efforts to curb single-use plastics that end up in oceans and seas.
Italian researchers estimate that urban waste production fell by 500,000 tonnes during the peak months of Italy’s lockdown in March and April.
That decrease is enabling dumps in Italy — where trash collection in major cities has often become a hot-button political issue — to absorb the 300,000 tonnes of extra waste from protective masks and gloves estimated to be used this year, the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research has said.
Photo: AP
“Substantially, the figures will balance each other by the end of this year,” Valeria Frittelloni, the institute’s head of waste management and circular economy, told reporters.
However, the pandemic dealt a blow to efforts to move away from single-use plastics in many places where they were just beginning to become mainstream.
UN, Greenpeace, Italy’s Marevivo environmental organization and other such groups are warning that continued reliance on single-use plastics will pose longer-term risks to the environment.
That is particularly true for a country with a long coastline along the Mediterranean Sea, which is plagued by the tiny bits of broken-down plastic known as microplastics.
“We don’t have an estimate yet of how much of those objects were dumped in the environment, but what is sure is that all those that have been abandoned sooner or later will reach the sea,” said Giuseppe Ungherese, head of anti-pollution campaigns at Greenpeace Italy.
After years of reducing reliance on products such as plastic bags and cutlery in line with EU directives, Italy saw a huge spike in plastic use during the coronavirus emergency.
The Italian National Consortium for the Collection and Recycling of Plastic Packages said the increase in online shopping and its related packaging led to an 8 percent increase in plastic waste, even within an overall decrease in garbage production.
Keiron Roberts, an environmental research fellow at the University of Portsmouth in England, said that other countries saw similar demand for plastics and cardboard as a result of the so-called Amazon effect — referring to a surge in reliance on the Internet retailer as people holed up to abide by stay-at-home orders.
However, he said that within Europe, Italy was in a particularly vulnerable spot.
“Because you are surrounded by coastline, you just need to have some rain events that will wash these masks into the sewage system or into the rivers and the waterways and they will eventually make their ways into the ocean,” he said.
“There’s no area of the Mediterranean now where plastic hasn’t impacted,” he added.
Italy’s National Center for Research in 2018 reported that the presence of microplastics on surface seawater off Italy’s coasts was comparable to levels found in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the collection of ocean debris that spans part of that ocean.
“Plastics and global warming are the main threats, and we need to act now to prevent our planet and sea from transforming into a hostile and unlivable environment,” Ungherese said.
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year