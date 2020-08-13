Mali’s largest jail is a squalid and overcrowded colonial-era throwback that, in theory, would be an open invitation to COVID-19, except that the staff at Bamako Central Prison say that so far they have kept the virus at bay, thanks to hygiene and self-help.
Outside the penitentiary’s walls, the Malian capital has registered most of the country’s 2,577 infections and 125 deaths, while inside, the number of recorded cases is exactly zero.
“From the start of the pandemic, we did everything we could to prevent it from getting in,” said prison warden Adama Guindo, who wore a mask.
Photo: AFP
Hand cleanliness, temperature checks for visitors and an innovative scheme for inmates to make masks have been crucial.
There is every reason to be vigilant, as the prison is an ideal breeding ground for the coronavirus.
Built by French colonial authorities in 1951, the prison was designed for 400 inmates, but holds 2,100. Hundreds of people are crammed on top of each other in filthy cells.
Photo: AFP
Common criminals and captured militants from Mali’s eight-year conflict live cheek by jowl: cooking together, running tattoo parlors and trading cigarettes.
In Mali’s Bamako Central Prison, officers transferred about 600 inmates to another jail in the city’s suburbs to reduce overcrowding. Some prisoners also received a presidential pardon.
However, even with those measures, the prison remains hugely overcrowded, mostly because of the vast number of people held in pretrial detention.
Only 160 inmates there have been convicted, which Guindo admitted is a “catastrophe.”
His staff have limited prison visits in a bid to reduce the chances of infection. Anyone entering must also take a temperature test and wash their hands.
However, early action by the authorities to impose restrictions on contact and mobility has been a key part of reducing the risk, experts have said.
One of the first steps was an offer of help by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
It donated hand-washing kits, which are dotted around the prison, and is also encouraging prisoners to manufacture their own face masks.
The ICRC buys 500 masks per week from inmates who work as tailors and then redistributes them.
Chiaka, a prisoner and apprentice seamster who is about 20 years old, said that usually the prison tailors made everyday clothing.
“Now masks have become a priority,” he said.
For all that, only prison officers appear to wear masks. Many in Mali choose not to, partly because of stigma, although, among prisoners, the main reason seems to be an indifference to the coronavirus.
The ICRC confirmed that there have been no documented cases at the prison and Mahamadou Diarra, one of the jail’s two doctors, said that there had “only been suspected cases” of coronavirus, all of which had tested negative.
Guindo is cautiously beginning to hope that the pandemic will pass his prison by.
“If the monitoring continues to be done proactively, we have every chance of being spared,” he said. “We’re in the middle of the river, but we can’t declare victory until we’ve reached the other side.”
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
An Italian alpine resort on Friday remained on high alert over fears that a vast chunk of a glacier on the slopes of the Mont Blanc massif could plummet in high temperatures. “No one gets through! No cars, bikes or pedestrians,” was the message at a checkpoint where an automatic barrier and two guards blocked the small road snaking up into a lush valley below the Planpincieux glacier, near the town of Courmayeur and the Italian-French border. The blockade has largely been greeted with contempt by the locals, one of whom said: “It’s a joke.” The huge ice block measuring around 500,000 cubic
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong (FCC) yesterday said that reporters in the territory were experiencing “highly unusual” visas problems, and called on the US and China to stop using the media as a political weapon. Journalists have been caught up in US-China tensions, with both sides placing limits or expelling reporters from their territories in the past few months. Now the spat is filtering into Hong Kong, a regional press hub nominally in charge of its own immigration policies. The FCC said in a statement that multiple media firms had reported delays getting visas in recent months. “The delays have affected journalists