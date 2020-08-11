Kiribati will raise its islands above the ocean as part of its fight against sea-level rise, seeking help from its new diplomatic partner China to secure the archipelagic nation’s future, the country’s newly re-elected president has said.
In his first in-depth interview since his resounding election win in June, Kiribati President Taneti Maamau told the Guardian that international cooperation would be on Kiribati’s terms.
He said he would not accept large loans “from any country,” and would not allow China to build a base on Kiribati’s strategically significant Christmas Island.
Photo: Reuters
Maamau said his government’s strategy “identifies raising our islands” as a counter to climate change, and plans “to secure dredgers that will assist with these efforts.”
“There are already plans to build up part of Tarawa through dredging fill materials from the lagoon. Kiribati in its 20-year vision has also included strategies to secure dredgers that will assist with these efforts as well as dredging channels in the outer islands,” he said.
Dredging can impact coral reef ecosystems.
“We are also working with New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research to develop a long-term coastal security strategy for Kiribati,” Maamau said. “The strategy is still in development but clearly identifies raising our islands as a way forward in our fight against climate change. This is also clearly demonstrated in our national climate change policy.”
Maamau has enlisted the advice of Paul Kench, dean of science at Simon Fraser University in Canada, and a leading researcher on the response of atolls to sea-level changes.
To solve chronic flooding in the overcrowded capital, Tarawa, Kench has proposed replacing causeways — landfill between islands that supports the main road, but which can cause beach erosion — with an elevated bridge road running the entire length of the atoll on the sheltered lagoon side.
A former British colony made up of three archipelagos sprawled over an ocean area the size of India, Kiribati has acquired significant strategic importance in the era of US-China rivalry in the Pacific.
The US military has flagged concerns that Kiribati might allow China to build dual-use facilities on its largest island, Christmas, just 2,000km south of Hawaii, home of the US Pacific Fleet.
Kiribati is already developing fishing infrastructure on Christmas in partnership with a Chinese company.
“There was never any intention or plan by this government to allow China an accessory base in Kiritimati [Christmas],” Maamau said.
He said Kiribati would safeguard its independence.
“My government has no intention to acquire large loans from any country in the near future,” he said.
A treaty between Kiribati and the US prohibits any other country from building military installations in Kiribati without “consultation” with Washington first.
US and Australian concerns emerged last year after Maamau made a sudden and controversial decision in September last year to switch Kiribati’s diplomatic recognition back to China after 17 years allied to Taiwan.
The decision caused the chairman of Maamau’s party to join the opposition — leaving Maamau with a minority in parliament — and run for president against him.
June’s presidential election was seen, in part, as a referendum on the decision to switch from Taipei to Beijing.
Maamau won comfortably, 26,053 to 17,866. Following his victory, several lawmakers crossed the floor to join the government, leaving him with a 24-to-19 majority to pursue his agenda, developing tourism and fisheries, while taking the adaptation measures that would allow Kiribati’s 110,000 people to remain in their homeland.
However, whether Maamau can deliver his promises, and keep Kiribati free from malign foreign influence, will be closely watched, domestically and internationally.
FRENCH AID: Paris has sent a navy ship and aircraft from Reunion Island with some pollution control equipment, but rough seas are spreading the oil spill The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean yesterday apologized for a major oil spill, which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster, as police prepared to board the ship. The MV Wakashio, operated by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25. “We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Mitsui OSK Lines executive vice president Akihiko Ono said at a news conference in Tokyo. The company would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue,” he said. At least 1,000 tonnes of
Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a remote Pacific island have been found alive and well after a rescue team spotted their giant SOS message written into the sand on a beach. Australian and US military aircraft found the three men on tiny Pikelot island, nearly 200km west of where they had set off. Rescuers said that the men were “in good condition” with no significant injuries. The men had been missing for three days after their 7m skiff ran out of fuel and strayed off course. Authorities in the US territory of Guam raised the alarm on Saturday after the men failed to complete
A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later. Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England. After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone. Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown
LIFELONG LOSS: Jiro Hamasumi, who was not quite born when an atomic bomb hit Hiroshima, lost his father and other relatives, but said he thinks about his father daily As Japan marks 75 years since the devastating attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the last generation of nuclear bomb survivors is working to ensure their message lives on after them. The “hibakusha” — literally “person affected by the bomb” — have for decades been a powerful voice calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons. There are an estimated 136,700 left, many of whom were infants or soon to be born at the time of the attacks. The average age of a survivor now is a little over 83, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, lending an urgency as they share their testimonies