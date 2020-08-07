Pygmy hogs — the world’s smallest and rarest wild pig — are under a virus lockdown, but because of the first outbreak of African swine fever in India, not the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is neither a vaccine nor cure for the highly contagious viral disease that has already killed more than 16,000 domestic pigs, said Pradip Gogoi, an official at Assam state’s animal husbandry wing.
The shy, 25cm pygmy hogs face severe habitat loss and were thought to be extinct in the 1960s. In recent decades, a captive breeding program and other conservation efforts have helped boost their numbers.
Photo: AP
There are nearly 300 of them living in pockets of Assam, but scientists fear that African swine fever could decimate the still-endangered population.
After authorities on May 18 confirmed that the swine fever outbreak had reached India, scientists virtually locked down the breeding centers and adopted strict precautions, said Parag Deka, who heads the Pygmy Hog Conservation Program, run jointly by Indian authorities, UK-based Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and local nonprofit Aaranyak.
“It is very scary,” Deka said. “It can wipe out the whole population.”
The virus spreads mainly by direct contact between pigs, through infected meat or contaminated material — and a vaccine is realistically two or three years away, said Linda Dixon, who has been researching the virus at The Pirbright Institute in the UK.
The virus kills almost all infected pigs, Dixon said.
“It can decimate populations of wild pig or domestic pig. It could be very bad,” she said.
At the breeding centers at Nameri and the state capital, Guwahati, where there are 82 pigs and piglets, scientists have erected two parallel security fences. No visitors are allowed, and cars cannot park at the facilities.
Some staff members who live off-site need to leave their shoes at the entrance. Then they must shower, wash their hands and feet, dip their feet in anti-viral solution and don fresh shoes to go inside.
“This is the new normal,” Deka said.
The virus threat also means a change of diet for the pigs. While fruit and grains are still on the menu, vegetables that grow underground such as tapioca and sweet potatoes have been off limits because the virus survives longer in soil.
Pygmy hogs are among the few mammals — and the only pig — that build elaborate nests out of dried grass to live in families of four and five year-round.
After the swine fever outbreak, conservationists scoured markets until they found one vendor who had collected his thatch — dried grass used to cover roofs — before December 2019.
“We bought all of it,” Deka said, adding that it was enough to last the pigs a year.
Keeping the pygmy hogs and the breeding centers secure is especially important now, because officials say that the virus has already begun spreading in wild boars in the region, making the contagion more difficult to contain, Deka said.
Even though Deka said he is preoccupied with swine fever, the COVID-19 pandemic has dried up funding desperately needed for the new biosecurity measures and staff training.
Some charities said they could no longer afford to give aid, while revenue from the zoo run by Durrell Trust has also dipped.
“I believe that when you make a change, it will be hard in the beginning, messy in the middle and good at the end,” Deka said. “Right now, we are between the hard and messy stage.”
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
The Australian government yesterday said that it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with media businesses fair pay for news content. In releasing a draft of a mandatory code of conduct, Canberra aims to succeed where other nations have failed in making tech firms pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Google and Facebook would be the first platforms targeted by the proposed legislation, but others could follow. “It’s about a fair go for Australian news media businesses, it’s about ensuring that we have increased competition, increased consumer protection and a sustainable
SURGE CONTINUES: India recorded its steepest spike of more than 57,000 new virus cases in 24 hours, as Vietnam went from no virus deaths to reporting three South Korean prosecutors yesterday arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the government’s COVID-19 response after thousands of worshipers were infected in February and March. Prosecutors in the central city of Suwon have been questioning 88-year-old Lee Man-hee, chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, over charges that the church hid some members and underreported gatherings to avoid broader quarantines. The Suwon District Court granted prosecutors’ request to arrest Lee over concerns that he could temper with evidence. Lee and his church have steadfastly denied the accusations, saying they are