Ecuador has sounded the alarm after its navy discovered a huge fishing fleet of mostly Chinese-flagged vessels about 322km from the Galapagos Islands, the archipelago which inspired Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.
About 260 ships were in international waters just outside a 303km exclusive economic zone around the island, but their presence had already raised the prospect of serious damage to the delicate marine ecosystem, former Ecuadoran minister of the environment Yolanda Kakabadse said.
“This fleet’s size and aggressiveness against marine species is a big threat to the balance of species in the Galapagos,” she said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Kakabadse and former Quito mayor Roque Sevilla on Monday were put in charge of designing a “protection strategy” for the islands, which lie 906km west of the South American mainland.
Chinese fishing vessels come every year to the seas around the Galapagos, which were declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 1978, but this year’s fleet is one of the largest seen in the past few years.
Sevilla said that diplomatic efforts would be made to request the withdrawal of the Chinese fleet.
“Unchecked Chinese fishing just on the edge of the protected zone is ruining Ecuador’s efforts to protect marine life in the Galapagos,” he said.
The team would also seek to enforce international agreements that protect migratory species, he added.
The Galapagos Marine Reserve has one of the world’s greatest concentrations of shark species, including endangered whale and hammerhead varieties.
Kakabadse said efforts would also be made to extend the exclusive economic zone to a 563km circumference around the islands, which would join up with the Ecuadoran mainland’s economic zone, closing off a corridor of international waters in between the two where the Chinese fleet was located.
Ecuador is also trying to establish a corridor of marine reserves between Pacific-facing neighbors Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia, which would seal off important areas of marine diversity, Kakabadse said.
Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno described the archipelago as “one of the richest fishing areas and a seedbed of life for the entire planet,” in a message on Twitter over the weekend.
The Galapagos are renowned for their unique plants and wildlife.
UNESCO describes the archipelago as a “living museum and a showcase for evolution.”
The Ecuadoran Navy has been monitoring the fishing fleet since it was spotted with satellite imaging last week, Minister of National Defense Oswaldo Jarrin said.
The navy has stepped up patrols in the area to ensure the Chinese boats do not enter the reserve, officials said.
“We are on alert, [conducting] surveillance, patrolling to avoid an incident such as what happened in 2017,” Jarrin said, referring to the capture by the navy within reserve of a Chinese vessel, the Fu Yuan Yu Leng 999.
That ship was part of an even larger fleet than the one spotted this year, and was found to be carrying 300 tonnes of marine wildlife, mostly sharks.
“We were appalled to discover that a massive Chinese industrial fishing fleet is currently off the Galapagos Islands,” said John Hourston, a spokesman for the Blue Planet Society, a non-governmental organization that campaigns against overfishing.
Additional reporting by staff writer
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”