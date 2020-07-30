New Zealand to recover quarantine costs from travelers

Bloomberg





New Zealand is proposing to charge a small share of the people entering the country for some of the costs of their COVID-19 prevention quarantine.

The New Zealand government expects to pass legislation within the next few days to allow the cost recovery to proceed, New Zealand Minister of Housing and Urban Development Megan Woods said yesterday in Wellington, adding that regulations could be in place within two or three weeks.

New Zealanders who return for less than 90 days would incur the charges, as would those who travel overseas and need to quarantine on return. There would be exemptions to allow for waivers on compassionate or economic grounds, Woods said.

Public health notices are displayed at Auckland International Airport in New Zealand on July 7. Photo: Bloomberg

The cost would be NZ$3,100 (US$2,060) per adult.

New Zealand’s borders are closed to all foreigners, while citizens and permanent residents entering the country must undertake a 14-day mandatory quarantine. So far more than 32,000 people have passed through the system, which is estimated to have cost the nation about NZ$480 million. The intention to recover some of those costs has come under fire because it could impede the ability of New Zealanders to enter their own country.

“We are carefully balancing the rights of New Zealand citizens and residents to return home and the charges structure will be designed to maintain this right,” Woods said.

The proposal is expected to affect about 3,000 travelers and generate less than NZ$10 million of revenue, she said.