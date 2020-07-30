Australia deepens cooperation with US

BOLSTERING REGIONAL SECURITY: While the two nations agreed on measures to thwart Chinese ambitions in the South China Sea, Canberra stopped short of pledging to joint maritime exercises, to avoid further escalation with Beijing

The Guardian





Australia has pledged to increase defense cooperation with the US in the South China Sea -— but stopped short of making any specific new commitment on freedom of navigation operations, despite US pressure.

The two allies have also decided during high-level talks in Washington to set up a new working group to push back at false information across the Indo-Pacific region, warning that Chinese “state-sponsored malicious disinformation and interference in democratic processes are significant and evolving threats.”

While yesterday’s joint statement expressed “deep concern” over a range of actions taken by China — including a “campaign of repression of Uighurs” and undermining of freedoms in Hong Kong — Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said that her country had “no intention of injuring” its important relationship with Beijing.

Payne and Australian Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds agreed in face-to-face talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to pursue “increased and regularized maritime cooperation” in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, “bilaterally and in concert with other like-minded and regional partners.”

The joint statement declares that Beijing’s maritime claims in the South China Sea “are not valid under international law,” but Australia appears to have held firm against conducting freedom of navigation exercises within 12 nautical miles (22km) of disputed features.

Experts say the US has long been pushing for Australia to conduct such exercises, but the government in Canberra has to date resisted taking such a step — in part to avoid inflaming tensions with China, its largest trading partner.

Payne said Australia and the US had a close and enduring relationship, but Canberra made its own decisions based on its values.

“We don’t agree on everything though, and that’s part of a respectful relationship,” Payne said.

Payne also noted that Australia’s relationship with China was important “and we have no intention of injuring it — but nor do we intend to do things that are contrary to our interests.”

Reynolds told reporters freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea was a subject of discussion, but Australia already had a long history of transiting through the region.

“Our approach remains consistent, and we will continue to transit through the region in accordance with international law,” Reynolds said.

Australia and the US also agreed to set up a new joint mechanism to tackle disinformation and to combat the “infodemic” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They plan to continue to counter these threats vigorously, including through collaboration with international partners, and through a new working group between the [Australian] Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the [US] Department of State, which will monitor and respond to disinformation efforts,” the statement said.

The US and Australia also agreed to establish a US-funded strategic military fuel reserve in Darwin, Australia.

The plans for a fuel reserve are driven by concerns that “the operational effectiveness of the alliance relies increasingly on secure supply chains to support our combined capability and readiness,” the statement said.

The statement also revealed that the countries had signed a classified statement related to military cooperation. The move would establish “a bilateral force posture working group to develop recommendations that will advance force-posture cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to promote a secure and stable region and deter coercive acts and the use of force,” it said.

The agreement would “strengthen our shared ability to contribute to regional security and to deter malign behaviour in our region,” Reynolds added.