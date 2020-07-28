Millions of wild animals are trafficked within and out of Brazil every year, a new report has found, with its authors warning that a lack of good quality data means the country’s illegal wildlife trade is not taken seriously enough, with grave consequences for biodiversity.
“The information is very dispersed,” said the lead author, Sandra Charity, a biodiversity consultant who wrote the 140-page study with Juliana Ferreira from Freeland Brasil, a non-profit group dedicated to combating the trade.
Produced by wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC, the report, Wildlife Trafficking in Brazil, calls for a national strategy to combat the lucrative business.
The COVID-19 virus, a zoonotic disease scientists believe was passed to humans from horseshoe bats, shows how important control is, Ferreira said.
“There is a serious risk of pandemics,” she said. “We have reached a turning point in how we deal with wild animals.”
One employee of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources said it received 72,000 wild animals across Brazil in 2018, the report said, but data vary and police forces have their own numbers.
Traffickers feel a sense of impunity because “existing legislation does not consider wildlife trafficking a ‘serious crime,’ with mild penalties that do not act as a disincentive,” it said.
Brazil is home to 60 percent of the Amazon biome and 13 percent of the world’s animal and plant life, with 117,000 animal species and 46,000 species of plants.
It also had 1,173 endangered species as of 2018, the report said, and one of the biggest threats is illegal take and trade.
Data from the Brazilian Amazon are even more “notoriously scarce,” the report found.
Turtle eggs and pirarucu fish are sold for food and river fish sold to Asia for aquariums.
The triple border region in the western Amazon where Brazil meets Peru and Colombia is “particularly relevant hub” for trafficking, the report said.
The Amazon also suffers from a growing trade in jaguar parts, exported to Asia for use in traditional medicine, replacing tigers as their population falls.
“The pressure on them is increasing,” Charity said.
Brazil’s most seized bird is the saffron finch — traditionally kept as pets by many Brazilians, the report said.
The bird trade is concentrated in poorer communities near conservation areas, said Marco Freitas, an official with environment agency ICMBio who combats the trade in the Murici Reserve in Alagoas state and across Brazil.
“It’s a country with many problems of poverty and corruption and this makes it difficult,” he said.
His work can be dangerous — when Freitas and officials visited a man keeping illegal birds recently, he pulled a knife.
“I pulled my gun very quickly and he backed off,” Freitas said.
Dener Giovanini, general coordinator of Brazilian NGO Renctas, which works to protect biodiversity, said keeping non-native snakes like cobras — imported or bred in Brazil — has become a dangerous trend for middle class youth.
Brazil’s wildlife trade has moved online, he said, and Renctas has monitored millions of messages on social media.
“Brazil has always been a supplier of wild animals to the illegal market because we have a big biological diversity,” he said. “But now Brazil is becoming a big importer of wild animals, especially poisonous snakes.”
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It