Chinese authorities have taken over the US consulate in Chengdu following its closure, the latest historic milestone marking the deterioration in relations between Washington and Beijing.
The US lowered its flag over the US consulate in the southwest Chinese city earlier yesterday, less than three days after Washington forced their Chinese counterparts out of their mission in Houston, Texas.
The security cordon around the consulate, which has ebbed and flowed since China announced its decision on Friday to expel the diplomats, tightened yesterday morning, with police preventing pedestrians from getting within a block of the facility.
Photo: AP
Chinese authorities entered the main gate of the consulate, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in statement yesterday. The consulate was closed at 10am, according to Beijing’s request.
Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a daily briefing in Beijing later yesterday that authorities’ entrance into the compound was a “legitimate and necessary response to what the US did.”
The closure of the US mission after 35 years drew a steady stream of onlookers throughout the weekend, as people filmed moving vans and consulate personnel pass in and out of the compound gates. The two consulates are the most tangible casualties yet of one of the worst disputes between the US and China since two sides formally established relations in 1979.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In a farewell slideshow posted on Chinese social media, the US consulate in Chengdu said locally posted diplomats would cherish the memory of working to promote mutual understanding between the American people and those of Chongqing, Guizhou, Sichuan, Tibet and Yunnan.
State broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported over the weekend that some Chinese staff were still negotiating their severance packages with the consulate after being laid off.
Some US employees “will not leave so quickly just yet because there is still much work to be done,” CGTN said, citing people it did not identify.
Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) said on Weibo that some Chinese staff at the consulate were insufficiently compensated after being laid off, without specifying where he got the information.
The decision by US President Donald Trump’s administration to shutter the Houston mission followed years of frustration about what it said was criminal and covert activity directed by Beijing to steal trade secrets and carry out malign influence operations across the US.
While two Chinese citizens were convicted in the past year for trying to steal trade secrets in the US’ energy capital, US administration officials told reporters on Friday that activity conducted through the Houston consulate represented the “tip of the iceberg.”
On Saturday, the Chinese ministry said it lodged “solemn representations” with the US over the forced entry into the Houston consulate.
Beijing will make a legitimate and necessary response, Wang said in a statement posted on its the ministry Web site.
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It