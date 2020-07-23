Ukrainian police on Tuesday freed 13 hostages and arrested an armed man who held them on a bus for more than 12 hours, after the nation’s president agreed to the man’s demand to post a movie recommendation on social media.
The security service said a joint operation had resulted in all the hostages being released unharmed after a standoff in Lutsk with the man, who threatened to detonate an explosive device unless his strange requests were met.
The tense hostage situation seemed to be resolved swiftly after the man spoke on the telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who then recorded a short video, apparently meeting one of the man’s demands.
Photo: Reuters
Three hostages were quickly released, followed by the rest about an hour later.
Footage published by Ukrainian officials showed police escorting people as armed special forces stood over a man lying face down near the bus with his hands behind his back.
The hostage-taker had earlier fired shots and thrown an explosive package into the street in the center of Lutsk.
The man initially made contact with police identifying himself as Maksym Plokhoy, a pseudonym that translates to “Bad Maxim,” police said.
He was identified as Maksym Kryvosh, 44, who had previously spent about 10 years in prison for various offenses.
An account which was later suspended by Twitter had posts under Kryvosh’s name claiming that he was armed, including with bombs, and demanding top Ukrainian personalities convey anti-establishment messages on social media.
Zelensky apparently carried out one of the demands posted on the account when he posted a video on social media calling on people to watch the 2005 documentary Earthlings.
Narrated by Joaquin Phoenix, the movie chronicles the harsh treatment of animals at the hands of humans.
Zelensky spoke with Kryvosh by telephone, Ukrainian Presidential Office Deputy Head Kyrylo Tymoshenko told a news conference in Lutsk.
“He [Zelensky] had a telephone conversation, speaking with him for 15 minutes, he convinced him to release three hostages,” Tymoshenko said.
Zelensky later deleted the short video.
“Today loved ones can hug everybody who languished all day on the bus with a gun pointed at them,” Zelensky wrote on social media after the crisis was over.
“We did not lose a single person,” added the president, a TV comedian before his election victory last year.
Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov said that Kryvosh came out of the bus following the negotiations.
“He really had a functioning pistol, an automatic rifle, he really had a grenade. There was a threat, but it’s all in the past,” Avakov said.
“A lengthy prison sentence awaits him,” he said, calling Kryvosh an “unstable man.”
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the