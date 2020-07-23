Pakistanis with COVID-19 are risking their lives and navigating a shady black market to get blood plasma transfusions, despite scant medical proof of the remedy’s effectiveness.
Convalescent plasma treatment, where the antibody-rich part of the blood from a recovered patient is transfused to an infected person, is growing in popularity across Pakistan amid widely circulating claims of success on social media.
Like some other nations, Pakistan is conducting trials on the treatment, which has shown promising signs, but is far from proven.
Photo: Reuters
However, with lengthy wait times and uncertain access, people are turning to the black market and private clinics, where there are no guarantees about the safety or origin of the blood product.
“It’s all born out of desperation, because everyone wants to believe there is an answer to this [COVID-19] question,” said Fareeha Irfan, a public health specialist. “It is easy to exploit the people who are not very well versed in what’s going on in the scientific world. It is very easy to coerce them.”
Pakistan has declared about 260,000 cases of the COVID-19 and about 5,500 deaths. With low testing rates, the true figure is thought to be considerably higher.
The plasma hype had led the public — and even some health professionals — to believe the therapy is standard treatment for the virus, the Pakistan Society of Haematology said.
“Use of convalescent plasma can sometimes lead to life-threatening transfusion reactions and transmissions of infections,” the society said.
Nawaz Murad, a lecturer from Lahore, said that doctors advised him to organize plasma therapy as a last-ditch attempt to save his father, rapidly deteriorating from COVID-19.
He turned to Facebook, where he found a donor within hours. To complete the treatment quickly, the family did not get the blood screened, leaving open the risk of infections such as hepatitis or HIV.
“Of course it was worth the risk, there was no other option but to get the transfusion done as soon as possible,” Murad said. “It was not a normal situation, my family were under immense stress.”
The donor provided his plasma free of charge, but Murad paid the equivalent of about US$100 to a doctor to provide the transfusion at home.
Some private clinics are reportedly charging up to US$300 in the impoverished country.
Legal expert Osama Malik said that provincial and federal authorities are “looking the other way” as non-approved centers administer plasma therapy at high prices.
“The seven [official] centers are not enough to deal with the high number of desperate patients,” he said.
Murad’s father has now recovered, and relatives believe the plasma treatment saved him.
While plasma therapy is so far unproven in fighting the virus, small studies have found it successful against other infectious diseases, including Ebola and SARS.
Zoraiz Riaz Syed, who runs the Corona Recovered Warriors group for former COVID-19 patients on Facebook, said that it has helped connect more than 750 people to blood donors.
His group is “providing a central platform for the whole of Pakistan,” he said, adding that people trust members of the community more than the country’s creaking healthcare system.
A senior health official overseeing the government’s clinical plasma trials said that it is “near to impossible” for the government to stop unregulated transfusions.
Authorities are troubled by black-market sales, where dealers promise the quick delivery of a bag of blood to critical patients for prices hitting US$900, he said.
The coronavirus Facebook group has booted several members out for trying to sell their plasma, which is illegal in Pakistan in line with WHO guidelines.
The Pakistani Ministry of National Health Services did not respond to requests for comment, but the government has set up a hotline for anyone forced into paying for plasma to file a complaint.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the