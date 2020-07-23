Virus Outbreak: Pakistanis turning to risky, unregulated plasma therapy

AFP, ISLAMABAD





Pakistanis with COVID-19 are risking their lives and navigating a shady black market to get blood plasma transfusions, despite scant medical proof of the remedy’s effectiveness.

Convalescent plasma treatment, where the antibody-rich part of the blood from a recovered patient is transfused to an infected person, is growing in popularity across Pakistan amid widely circulating claims of success on social media.

Like some other nations, Pakistan is conducting trials on the treatment, which has shown promising signs, but is far from proven.

A paramedic helps his colleague put on personal protection equipment at a makeshift COVID-19 testing center in Karachi, Pakistan, on July 6. Photo: Reuters

However, with lengthy wait times and uncertain access, people are turning to the black market and private clinics, where there are no guarantees about the safety or origin of the blood product.

“It’s all born out of desperation, because everyone wants to believe there is an answer to this [COVID-19] question,” said Fareeha Irfan, a public health specialist. “It is easy to exploit the people who are not very well versed in what’s going on in the scientific world. It is very easy to coerce them.”

Pakistan has declared about 260,000 cases of the COVID-19 and about 5,500 deaths. With low testing rates, the true figure is thought to be considerably higher.

The plasma hype had led the public — and even some health professionals — to believe the therapy is standard treatment for the virus, the Pakistan Society of Haematology said.

“Use of convalescent plasma can sometimes lead to life-threatening transfusion reactions and transmissions of infections,” the society said.

Nawaz Murad, a lecturer from Lahore, said that doctors advised him to organize plasma therapy as a last-ditch attempt to save his father, rapidly deteriorating from COVID-19.

He turned to Facebook, where he found a donor within hours. To complete the treatment quickly, the family did not get the blood screened, leaving open the risk of infections such as hepatitis or HIV.

“Of course it was worth the risk, there was no other option but to get the transfusion done as soon as possible,” Murad said. “It was not a normal situation, my family were under immense stress.”

The donor provided his plasma free of charge, but Murad paid the equivalent of about US$100 to a doctor to provide the transfusion at home.

Some private clinics are reportedly charging up to US$300 in the impoverished country.

Legal expert Osama Malik said that provincial and federal authorities are “looking the other way” as non-approved centers administer plasma therapy at high prices.

“The seven [official] centers are not enough to deal with the high number of desperate patients,” he said.

Murad’s father has now recovered, and relatives believe the plasma treatment saved him.

While plasma therapy is so far unproven in fighting the virus, small studies have found it successful against other infectious diseases, including Ebola and SARS.

Zoraiz Riaz Syed, who runs the Corona Recovered Warriors group for former COVID-19 patients on Facebook, said that it has helped connect more than 750 people to blood donors.

His group is “providing a central platform for the whole of Pakistan,” he said, adding that people trust members of the community more than the country’s creaking healthcare system.

A senior health official overseeing the government’s clinical plasma trials said that it is “near to impossible” for the government to stop unregulated transfusions.

Authorities are troubled by black-market sales, where dealers promise the quick delivery of a bag of blood to critical patients for prices hitting US$900, he said.

The coronavirus Facebook group has booted several members out for trying to sell their plasma, which is illegal in Pakistan in line with WHO guidelines.

The Pakistani Ministry of National Health Services did not respond to requests for comment, but the government has set up a hotline for anyone forced into paying for plasma to file a complaint.