Caged like a ‘canary,’ Westwood protests for Assange

Reuters, LONDON





Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, dressed in yellow, was yesterday locked into a giant bird cage outside England’s Old Bailey court, a stunt to show her support for WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition from Britain to the US.

“I am Julian Assange,” Westwood said. “I am the canary in the cage. If I die down the coal mine from poisonous gas, that’s the signal.”

“Free Assange,” she said.

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood demonstrates outside England’s Old Bailey court in support of Julian Assange in London yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Assange is wanted by US authorities to stand trial for 18 offenses, including conspiring to hack government computers and espionage.

Last year, Washington began extradition proceedings after Assange was dragged from London’s Ecuadoran embassy, where he had been holed up for almost seven years.

Assange made international headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

To some, Assange is a hero for exposing what supporters cast as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech, but to others, he is a dangerous rebel who has undermined US security.