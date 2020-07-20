Indian ship worker Tejasvi Duseja is desperate to go home after months stranded offshore by COVID-19 border closures and lockdowns that have left more than 200,000 seafarers in limbo.
From engineers on cargo ships to waiters on luxury cruise liners, ocean-based workers around the world have been caught up in what the UN warns is a growing humanitarian crisis that is to blame for several suicides.
Many have been trapped on vessels for months after their tours were supposed to end as travel restrictions disrupted normal crew rotations.
Photo: AFP
“Mentally, I am just done with it ... but I’m still holding up because I have no other option,” Duseja, 27, told via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger late last month as the Indian-owned cargo vessel he works on floated near Malaysia.
Duseja, one of about 30,000 Indian workers unable to leave their ships, extended his seven-month contract a few months before the pandemic struck.
“The last time I stepped off from this 200 meter ship was in February,” he said.
Seafarers typically work for six to eight months at a stretch before disembarking and returning to their homes, with new crews taking their place.
However, as COVID-19 whipped around the world and paralyzed international travel, that was suddenly impossible.
Underscoring the growing urgency of the situation, more than a dozen countries at a UK-hosted International Maritime Summit this month vowed to recognize seafarers as “key workers” to help them get home.
Filipino luxury cruise ship technician Cherokee Capajo spent nearly four months on ships without setting foot on land due to the shutdowns.
The 31-year-old had barely heard of COVID-19 when he boarded the Carnival Ecstasy in Florida in late January. Soon, a number of Carnival-owned cruise ships were stricken with severe outbreaks — including the Diamond Princess in Japan.
After the Carnival Ecstasy passengers disembarked in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 14, Capajo and his colleagues were forced to stay on board for the next seven weeks.
Finally, on May 2, the ship sailed to the Bahamas where Capajo says he and 1,200 crew members were transferred to another boat that took them to Jakarta before arriving in the Philippines on June 29.
Capajo said he wanted to “kiss the ground” when he came ashore almost two weeks later, after finishing quarantine.
“This could probably be the hardest part of my experience as a seaman, because you are not sure what will happen every day,” Capajo said last week, as he endured a second quarantine near his hometown in the central Philippines.
“You worry if you’ll ever come back home, how long will you be stuck on the ship. It’s difficult. It’s really sad,” he said.
Filipinos account for about one-quarter of the world’s seafarers. About 80,000 of them are stranded because of the pandemic, Philippine authorities say.
The ordeal has taken a toll on the mental health of many seafarers, with reports of some taking their own lives.
In one case, a Filipino worker died of “apparent self-harm” on the cruise ship Scarlet Lady as it anchored off Florida in May, the US Coast Guard said.
Shipping industry groups have expressed their concerns about “suicide and self-harm” among workers in a joint letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said last month some seafarers have been “marooned at sea for 15 months.”
An International Labour Organization (ILO) convention widely known as the “seafarers’ bill of rights” limits a worker’s single tour of duty to 12 months.
The strain is also being felt by families waiting at home. Priyamvada Basanth said she did not know when she would again see her husband who has been at sea for eight months on a ship owned by a Hong Kong company.
“The government is not even doing anything. I just want him to come home,” said Basanth in Kochi, India.
Lala Tolentino, who runs the Philippine office for a UK-based seafarers support group, said they had been swamped by “hundreds” of pleas for help from stranded workers since March.
“They want to know what will happen to them, where they are going. Will they be able to get off their ships,” she said.
Many of those stuck onboard completed their tours more than four months ago and were exhausted, the ILO said last month.
For Duseja, who comes from the northern Indian city of Dehradun, the end of his ordeal is in sight.
“I’m still on the ship, but mentally I am feeling slightly better because I’ve been told that I’m finally getting off the ship mid-August.” he wrote in a WhatsApp message last week.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Activists wore dog masks and held a mock canine funeral during their protests against dog meat consumption in South Korea yesterday, the first of three “dog meat days” in the country. Under a traditional calendar, yesterday is thought to be the first of the three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe that eating dog meat or chicken soup on those days gives them strength to beat the heat. At one protest in central Seoul, about 10 activists held banners that read: “There are no edible dogs in the world.” The banners showed images of fresh fruit and vegetable that the
‘UNFOUNDED RISKS’: A Chinese government spokeswoman said that Beijing would fully and seriously evaluate this incident and take all measures to safeguard its firms China would take necessary measures in response to Britain’s “discriminatory” ban on Huawei Technologies Co, which has severely damaged Beijing’s investment confidence in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. “China is evaluating the UK actions that have betrayed free trade principles and will take necessary measures to resolutely defend Chinese firms’ legal rights,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said during a weekly briefing, without giving details. Gao urged Britain to “correct its wrong behavior” and protect its good trade ties with China. Washington accuses Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and Internet companies, of being a security
NATIONWIDE TRIAL: Higher levels of antibodies than in most COVID-19 patients were found in trial participants, allowing the US vaccine candidate to advance to stage three US biotech company Moderna on Tuesday said it would enter the third and final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, after promising early results were published in an influential journal. It would recruit 30,000 participants in the US, with half to receive its RNA-based vaccine candidate, and the other half to receive a placebo. The trial is designed to show whether the vaccine is safe and can prevent COVID-19 infections, or -— if people still get infected — whether it can prevent the infection progressing toward symptoms or at least lead to lighter symptoms. The study is