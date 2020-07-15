The US late on Monday confirmed 59,222 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.
That put the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest-hit by the global pandemic, at more than 3.36 million, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30pm.
Another 411 deaths were reported, bringing that total toll to 135,582.
Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The country has seen a resurgence of cases in the so-called Sun Belt, stretching across the south from Florida to California.
That uptick has prompted some states to backtrack on loosening their anti-virus restrictions — or to reinstate tougher measures.
On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, ordered the closure of indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters, hair salons and houses of worship in 30 of the state’s worst-hit counties to stem the spread, including Los Angeles.
“We’re moving back into a modification mode of our original ‘stay-at-home’ order,” said Newsom, whose state is by far the largest by population and richest in the US.
Like the governors of Texas, Arizona, and Florida — which were also hit hard in the virus’ second spike — California delegated the reopening process to local jurisdictions, initially declined to issue a statewide mask order and reopened bars.
Newsom’s announcement came as education officials in Los Angeles and San Diego said schools would remain closed when classes resume with online-only lessons next month.
Elsewhere, the mayors of Houston and Atlanta are calling for a return to stay-at-home orders to staunch an alarming spike in cases, but are being hindered by state governors who favor less restrictive measures.
Officials in the greater Houston area, home to more than 6 million people, have called for a new lockdown after it saw nearly 1,600 cases in 24 hours.
“I strongly recommend that for the next two weeks, that if I were the governor, I would just bring things down, shut things down for the next couple of weeks,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said over the weekend.
However, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, a Republican, has so far resisted, placing his hopes on a state-wide mask order to bring down the caseload.
Texas was among the first states to begin reopening, on May 1. Bars reopened on May 22, but the governor had to close them a month later, and made the wearing of the masks mandatory on July 3.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat who has had COVID-19, on Friday said she was bringing the city back to Phase 1 reopening — restrictive measures that allow only essential trips away from home.
This sparked a power struggle with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, who tweeted that her actions were “non-binding and legally unenforceable.”
Kemp in turn blamed Atlanta’s problems on Bottoms, accusing her of failing to enforce state restrictions.
In coronavirus-stricken Florida, more than 15,000 new cases were reported on Sunday, a state record, and the rate of deaths has also started to rise.
Until the new surge that began last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, bragged that his state’s laissez-faire approach was correct.
Since that time, he has ordered bars closed, but refused to issue mandatory mask directives or impose lockdowns, relying instead on local city and county authorities to make those calls.
Local leadership in Miami, which is also led by Republicans, have so far resisted — but that might soon change.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the city’s intensive care wards is seven times higher than it was in March and April, said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also contracted the illness early on in the crisis.
Asked by CNN on Monday whether he would consider a stay-home-order, he said: “If we get to a point where we don’t feel like we can care for the people that are getting sick, that’s something that we’re going to have to strongly look at.”
US President Donald Trump’s administration’s policy is to recommend the use of masks and against the opening of bars — but nothing is mandatory. Trump has consistently played down the surge, repeatedly and falsely attributing it entirely to higher levels of testing.
“We have a lot of cases because we have a lot of testing, far more than any other country in the world,” he said on Monday.
However, experts say this explanation is inadequate, as the number of people hospitalized and the percentage of people testing positive is also rising in many states.
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
INTERNET CURBS: People are rushing to erase their digital footprints after police given powers over online activity, although it might take years for the full effect to be felt At midnight on Tuesday, the Great Firewall of China, the vast apparatus that limits the country’s Internet, appeared to descend on Hong Kong. Unveiling expanded police powers as part of contentious new national security legislation, the Hong Kong government enabled police to censor online speech, and force Internet service providers to hand over user information and shut down platforms. Many residents, already anxious since the legislation took effect last week, rushed to erase their digital footprint of any signs of dissent or support for the past year of protests. Hong Kong Legislator Charles Mok (莫乃光), a pro-democracy member of the Legislative
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday