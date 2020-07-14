US global media chief vows changes

AP, WASHINGTON





Agency for Global Media (AGM) chief executive Michael Pack, the new head of US global media, is moving ahead with changes to Voice of America (VOA) and other international broadcasters — heightening concerns about their future as independent news organizations.

Although Pack has assured the US Congress that Voice of America and its sister networks would remain independent and pledged to consult lawmakers on significant developments, last week he initiated personnel changes and began a review of visas for foreign employees.

Pack on Wednesday fired the executive editor of Radio Free Asia, Bay Fang, whom he had demoted from president shortly after assuming office last month.

A day earlier, Pack installed former South Carolina secretary of state James Mills to run the Open Technology Fund, which works to provide secure Internet access to people around the world.

In addition, Pack launched a case-by-case review of visas for foreign agency employees, many of whom bring critical language skills needed to communicate with the foreign populations that are the primary audiences for Agency for Global Media broadcasts.

As those moves were happening, the agency on Thursday said it had removed the Iranian and North Korean flags from a display at its Washington headquarters.

“As of today, the flags of regimes hostile to America no longer fly in the halls @USAGMgov, the taxpayer-funded home of U.S. international broadcasting,” the agency’s public relations bureau wrote on Twitter.

The post included before and after photographs of the flag display and the hashtags: “America” “freedom” and “SpotTheDifference.”

Pack has defended the moves as necessary to reforming the agency, which critics have long said is beset by bureaucratic and journalistic issues.

US senators have demanded explanations for his dismissal of the heads of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks and the Open Technology Fund.

On July 1, seven US senators sent a letter to Pack expressing concern about the dismissals and possible politicization of Agency for Global Media.

“These actions, which came without any consultation with Congress, let alone notification, raise serious questions about the future of USAGM under your leadership,” they wrote.

“The president, the American people and the Senate asked me to make bold and meaningful changes,” Pack wrote in his response on Wednesday. “Indeed, throughout the confirmation process, and in the weeks since taking the helm, I made clear my commitment to fixing the widely known management issues that have long beleaguered USAGM and, in turn, its institutions.”

However, the review of visas, known as J-1 visas, for foreign staffers and the appointment of Mills to run the Open Technology Fund have raised questions about that commitment.

The visa review “will be perceived as a threat to many reporters,” said Matt Armstrong, a former appointee to the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the Agency for Global Media’s predecessor.

“Mr Pack is finding his ways to influence VOA’s output without direct intervention. Failing to renew [visas] may result in harsh penalties for some of these reporters and their families, from jail to even death,” Armstrong said.

In response to reports that visas had already been or were about to be canceled, the agency said that the review was not yet complete.

“To improve agency management and protect US national security, it is imperative to determine that hiring authorities and personnel practices are not misused,” it said. “As such, USAGM is undertaking a comprehensive, case-by-case assessment of personal services contractors who are J-1 visa holders.”