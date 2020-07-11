French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday gave his blessing to a faithful reconstruction of the spire of the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, in a change of heart after previously calling for a “contemporary” touch.
The decision by Macron means that the 19th-century gothic spire, which crashed to the ground during a blaze in April last year, would now be rebuilt to its former glory, after months of debate.
The gothic steeple, designed by French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc, took a large section of the cathedral’s roof with it as a blaze tore through the rafters of the 13th-century church.
Photo: AFP
Macron, who wants the restoration to be completed at breakneck speed in time for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, had indicated in the aftermath of the disaster that he wanted a “contemporary gesture.”
However, the Elysee said that he now backs the cathedral’s chief architect, Philippe Villeneuve, in wanting the spire to be rebuilt as it was.
“The president trusts the experts and approved the main outlines of the project presented by the chief architect, which would reconstruct the spire identically,” it said.
French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot had earlier told French radio: “There is a large consensus in public opinion and among those deciding” for the 96m spire to be rebuilt as it was.
The reconstruction process has been plagued by delays due to bad weather, concerns over lead pollution, and the COVID-19 crisis.
In early June, workers began the delicate task of removing tonnes of metal scaffolding that melted together during the fire, while the reconstruction proper is only to start in January next year.
In November last year, the army general that Macron put in charge of the reconstructive effort, Jean-Louis Georgelin, had a heated public exchange with head architect Villeneuve.
Georgelin caused audible gasps in a meeting of the French National Assembly’s Cultural Affairs Committee when he said that Villeneuve should “shut his mouth.”
Last week, Georgelin said that the delicate task of removing the twisted and molten scaffolding around the cathedral should be finished by the end of September.
The wooden roof of the cathedral caught fire during restoration work, sparking a vast outpouring of emotion — and donations for its rebuilding — from around the world.
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
INTERNET CURBS: People are rushing to erase their digital footprints after police given powers over online activity, although it might take years for the full effect to be felt At midnight on Tuesday, the Great Firewall of China, the vast apparatus that limits the country’s Internet, appeared to descend on Hong Kong. Unveiling expanded police powers as part of contentious new national security legislation, the Hong Kong government enabled police to censor online speech, and force Internet service providers to hand over user information and shut down platforms. Many residents, already anxious since the legislation took effect last week, rushed to erase their digital footprint of any signs of dissent or support for the past year of protests. Hong Kong Legislator Charles Mok (莫乃光), a pro-democracy member of the Legislative
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting