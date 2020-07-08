A group of Uighurs in exile has submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC), calling for an investigation into senior Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), for genocide and crimes against humanity.
The submission made on Monday by lawyers based in London on behalf of two advocacy groups marks the first time that advocates have attempted to use international law against China over allegations of widespread human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, China’s far northwestern territory, where Uighur and other minority groups are under surveillance and have been mass detained.
The filing, submitted on behalf of the “East Turkistan Government in exile and the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement,” claims that Uighurs were unlawfully deported from Tajikistan and Cambodia to the Xinjiang region, where they were subjected to imprisonment, torture, and forced birth control, sterilizations and marriages, among other crimes.
The lawyers argue that because some of these crimes took place in Cambodia and Tajikistan, signatories to the Rome statute that established the ICC, the court has jurisdiction over these cases even though China is not a member of the court.
The argument is based on ICC decisions in 2018 and last year that it had jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed against the Rohingya by officials in Myanmar, which is not a party to the court, because some of the alleged human rights violations took place in Bangladesh, a signatory to the court.
One of the submitting lawyers, Rodney Dixon, said: “For too long it was assumed that nothing could be done by the world’s criminal court. There is now a clear legal pathway to justice for the millions of Uighurs who are allegedly being persecuted by the Chinese authorities... This chance should not be squandered.”
A growing body of evidence — including witness accounts, satellite imagery and leaked government orders documenting the large-scale detention and control over Uighurs in the Xinjiang region — has caused condemnation of Beijing’s policies, but the international community has not been able to sanction China, which has said that its programs in the region are its own “internal affairs” and carried out in the name of security.
The filing urges the court to investigate crimes — including disappearances, mass internments, the forced transfer of children from their families to state orphanages, measures to eliminate Turkic languages and mass surveillance — committed against Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples.
The submission includes the names of senior Chinese officials, including Xi, who should be charged for planning and directing the campaign.
“The Chinese government has conducted a campaign to round up Uighurs abroad and who have fled East Turkistan as a result of the crimes committed against them in China,” the groups said in a statement, referring to the traditional name of the region and its title as an independent state from 1944 to 1949.
“The Uighur and the other Turkic peoples of East Turkistan deserve justice for the atrocities that are being committed against them by the Chinese government every day. We are hopeful that justice will prevail,” the statement said.
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
CHANGING PERCEPTIONS: In its tender, the Hong Kong administration said that it had failed to ‘mobilise the community to support law enforcement actions’ The Hong Kong government has agreed to pay millions of pounds to a discreet London-based PR firm to counter coverage of the territory in the international media. Consulum, which has also represented Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was on Monday awarded the ￡5 million (US$6.2 million) one-year contract to improve Hong Kong’s reputation — the same day that China passed national security legislation targeting the territory. The Mayfair-based PR business was founded by Tim Ryan and Matthew Gunther Bushell, two former employees of Bell Pottinger, an agency that has been criticized for representing some governments and leaders that other businesses