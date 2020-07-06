Kanye West, the entertainment mogul who urges listeners in one song to “reach for the stars, so if you fall, you land on a cloud,” on Saturday said that he is challenging US President Donald Trump for the US presidency in November.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” the born-again billionaire rapper tweeted as Americans marked Independence Day.
West offered no further details on his supposed campaign, four months before the election, and it is unclear if he has officially registered to run for office.
Photo: AFP
Hundreds of thousands of Twitter users reacted to the star’s announcement and “Kanye” shot to become the top trending term on the platform, although many questioned whether the volatile rapper would go through with his plan and others claimed it was a publicity stunt.
His wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, replied with a US flag emoji, while Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk wrote: “You have my full support!”
The 43-year-old has mentioned running for president several times and last year said he would run for president in 2024. West long ago broke ranks with most of the left-leaning entertainment industry to loudly voice his support for Trump.
In 2018, they met in the Oval Office — a surreal tete-a-tete that included a hug from the rapper as well as an on-camera rant featuring an expletive not often repeated for the White House press corps.
That year, West also delivered a lengthy soliloquy to a president who many deem racist, telling him he loved him — to the dismay of many Democrats and fellow artists.
However, last year, during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, he said his support for Trump had been a way to razz Democrats — and announced his own presidential ambitions.
“There will be a time when I will be the president of the US, and I will remember ... any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we were doing.”
It was unclear to whom the artist was referring.
The announcement came days after West, who has taken a very public turn towards Christianity in the past few years, released a new song, Wash Us In the Blood, along with an accompanying video including imagery from recent anti-racism protests.
West has also opened up about his mental health, particularly his struggle with bipolar disorder, telling talk show host David Letterman that he feels like he has “a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle.”
Since 2018, Kardashian has formed her own contacts with the White House as she champions criminal justice reform: She has successfully lobbied Trump to pardon a sexagenarian woman for a non-violent drug offense.
For weeks now Trump, criticized for his response both to the COVID-19 pandemic and to anti-racism protests, has been lagging in the polls behind his Democratic rival, former US vice president Joe Biden.
There was no immediate response to West’s announcement from either candidate on Saturday.
