US President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday hosted a fraction of the expected supporters. Some of the no-shows might have been teenagers who decided to RSVP with no intention of attending.
Over the past few days, people who oppose Trump organized efforts on social-media apps TikTok, Instagram and Twitter to sign up for the rally, sometimes with fake names or burner e-mail accounts.
The message spread among teens, especially fans of South Korean pop music, who have pivoted their networks to political causes.
Photo: AP
Memes on video-sharing app TikTok showed teenagers dancing in front of screenshots of their Trump rally registrations. Many of the posts were set to the tune of the 1993 song Macarena, prompting others to repeat the gesture and causing the meme to go viral.
It is impossible to know how many of the no-shows at the rally can be attributed to the viral effort. Trump boasted nearly 1 million signups, far beyond the capacity of the Bank of Oklahoma Center, which has 19,000 seats.
The US president was planning to address overflow crowds at a stage outside the arena, but there was no need. Only a few thousand people showed up — an outcome the campaign attributed to “radical protesters, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage,” according to a tweet by Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager.
Still, online, the opposition declared victory.
“My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets,” Steve Schmidt, a political strategist who worked for former US president George W. Bush and late US senator John McCain, wrote on Twitter. “You have been rolled by America’s teens.”
Other parents’ posts also made similar claims.
Elijah Daniel, a music artist under the name Lil Phag, days ago started asking his followers on TikTok to reserve tickets and spread the word.
On Saturday he followed up on Twitter, asking how many had done so. Dozens responded saying they had reserved a few tickets, with joke excuses for why they could not go — from walking their plants to feeding their rocks.
“Seeing how this generation has stood up and become so creative in fighting for what they believe in is awesome to see,” Daniel said in an interview, crediting K-pop fans for giving him the idea.
The Trump campaign said registering for the rally did not mean guaranteed entry for the event, and no one was issued an actual ticket.
“Leftists always fool themselves into thinking they’re being clever,” campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. “Registering for a rally only means you’ve RSVPed with a cellphone number. Every rally is general admission and entry is first-come-first served. But we thank them for their contact information.”
It was not just young people. Mary Jo Laupp, who calls herself a TikTok grandma, said the rally was “a slap in the face to the Black community.”
She told followers the campaign was offering two free tickets per cell phone number, and advised people to sign up and then just reply “stop” to the text messages. Her post was liked 704,500 times and shared 135,000 times.
The Trump campaign relies on data from rally signups to target effective advertisements leading up to election day.
On June 14, Parscale tweeted that Tulsa represented the “biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x.”
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive