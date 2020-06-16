NZ uses nude ‘porn actors’ in Web safety ad

The Guardian, WELLINGTON





It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.”

The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people.

In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their clips “on his laptop, iPad, PlayStation, his phone, your phone, Smart TV projector,” adding that the porn stars do not talk about consent and “just get straight to it.”

“Yeah, and I’d never act like that in real life,” the man, Derek, says, as the woman’s horrified son enters the room holding his laptop.

“We usually perform for adults but your son’s just a kid. He might not know how relationships actually work,” Sue says.

After walking in on the scene, her mortified son drops his bowl, while still keeping hold of his laptop, and his mother tells herself it is time to have a chat.

It follows a report in December last year that revealed young New Zealanders use the Internet as their first and primary tool to learn about sex — and one-third of the most popular pornography clips viewed in the country depicted non-consensual activities.

The series — which also includes videos addressing cyberbullying, grooming by pedophiles and the ease of children’s access to violent content — encourages parents to “stay cool, calm and collected” when starting difficult conversations with their children about online issues, said Motion Sickness, the advertising agency responsibe.

“Parents should feel confident when dealing with these issues … at the end of the day, they’re the best person to keep their child safe,” Motion Sickness spokesperson Hilary Ngan Kee said in a statement. “You don’t need to have all the answers, but supporting your child and giving that ‘adult’ guidance as they navigate the choppy waters of the online world will really make a difference.”

It is not the first time New Zealand’s government has commissioned advertising using humor to send a serious message: Among the most popular are drunk-driving advertisements in which a young man imagines a conversation with a “ghost” friend after a car accident.

The public service announcement spawned the widely quoted meme: “You know I can’t grab your ghost chips.”

Another saw the film director Taika Waititi satirically urging New Zealanders to support a new charitable cause: racism.

“Kiwi humor sort of comes from late-night chats round a table, either in the kitchen, pub or garage,” comedian James Nokise said. “It’s why we can come across to foreigners as either dry, too casual or occasionally harsh ... we’re small enough that we’ve managed to take the kind of intimate family humor and apply it to the whole country.”

New Zealanders “love downplaying something to make it irreverent,” he added.