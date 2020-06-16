It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.”
The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people.
In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their clips “on his laptop, iPad, PlayStation, his phone, your phone, Smart TV projector,” adding that the porn stars do not talk about consent and “just get straight to it.”
“Yeah, and I’d never act like that in real life,” the man, Derek, says, as the woman’s horrified son enters the room holding his laptop.
“We usually perform for adults but your son’s just a kid. He might not know how relationships actually work,” Sue says.
After walking in on the scene, her mortified son drops his bowl, while still keeping hold of his laptop, and his mother tells herself it is time to have a chat.
It follows a report in December last year that revealed young New Zealanders use the Internet as their first and primary tool to learn about sex — and one-third of the most popular pornography clips viewed in the country depicted non-consensual activities.
The series — which also includes videos addressing cyberbullying, grooming by pedophiles and the ease of children’s access to violent content — encourages parents to “stay cool, calm and collected” when starting difficult conversations with their children about online issues, said Motion Sickness, the advertising agency responsibe.
“Parents should feel confident when dealing with these issues … at the end of the day, they’re the best person to keep their child safe,” Motion Sickness spokesperson Hilary Ngan Kee said in a statement. “You don’t need to have all the answers, but supporting your child and giving that ‘adult’ guidance as they navigate the choppy waters of the online world will really make a difference.”
It is not the first time New Zealand’s government has commissioned advertising using humor to send a serious message: Among the most popular are drunk-driving advertisements in which a young man imagines a conversation with a “ghost” friend after a car accident.
The public service announcement spawned the widely quoted meme: “You know I can’t grab your ghost chips.”
Another saw the film director Taika Waititi satirically urging New Zealanders to support a new charitable cause: racism.
“Kiwi humor sort of comes from late-night chats round a table, either in the kitchen, pub or garage,” comedian James Nokise said. “It’s why we can come across to foreigners as either dry, too casual or occasionally harsh ... we’re small enough that we’ve managed to take the kind of intimate family humor and apply it to the whole country.”
New Zealanders “love downplaying something to make it irreverent,” he added.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with