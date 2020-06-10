Japanese public broadcaster NHK yesterday apologized and deleted from its Twitter account an animated video aimed at explaining the background behind US protests for police reform, but which sparked online outrage for its depiction of African Americans.
The 81-second clip, which NHK had also broadcast on its Sunday evening program Sekai no Ima (“The World Now”), featured a tough-talking black narrator citing the wealth disparity between black and white Americans and the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet it made no mention of police brutality or the death of George Floyd — a black man who died on May 25 after being pinned by the neck for nine minutes by a white officer’s knee — which sparked the latest protests.
In the clip, the narrator’s bodybuilder-like muscles were bursting out of a white “wife-beater” tank top, while other African-American characters included a man with an afro and mutton chop sideburns, and a muscular man in a sleeveless purple suit, fedora-style hat and sandals strumming a guitar.
“While we understand @NHK’s intent to address complex racial issues in the United States, it’s unfortunate that more thought and care didn’t go into this video,” US Ambassador to Japan Joseph M. Young said on Twitter. “The caricatures used are offensive and insensitive.”
NHK said that it had decided to take down the tweet after receiving a lot of criticism, and that it had posted the video with a “lack of consideration.”
“We apologise to those who were made to feel uncomfortable,” the broadcaster wrote on Twitter.
The video had been viewed more than 1 million times as of midday yesterday on the program’s @nhk_sekaima Twitter account.
Baye McNeil, a Japan-based African-American author and activist, said that the clip showed the need for local broadcasters to educate themselves.
“Any child who looks at that video will walk away from it feeling, ‘Yeah, maybe these people have been treated unfairly ... but they’re big and awful and scary,’” he told reporters before the video was removed. “How can they [NHK] think people are going to be sympathetic to the people being oppressed after watching that video?”
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,