The story of six boys stranded on a remote island that has been dubbed the “Real Lord of the Flies” is to become a Hollywood movie.
Dutch historian Rutger Bregman pieced together the true tale of how a group of Tongan teenagers ended up shipwrecked together on a tiny Pacific island for 15 months, after stealing a fisherman’s boat in the 1960s.
A newspaper article Bregman penned to promote his book Humankind went viral two weeks ago, sparking a fierce bidding war among Tinseltown studios.
“The Real Lord of the Flies will become a movie!! The last two weeks have been a crazy rollercoaster,” Bregman tweeted on Friday. “Lots of Hollywood studios suddenly wanted to buy the rights to the story of Sione, Luke, Mano, Tevita, Fatai and Kolo.”
Unlike in William Golding’s classic novel Lord of the Flies, the real-life boys peacefully cooperated during their time on the uninhabited rocky islet of ’Ata.
“The kids worked together in teams of two, got a fire started and never let it go out and stayed friends this whole time,” Bregman wrote in an earlier tweet.
They survived on fish, coconuts, birds and eggs, drew up strict rosters for their duties, and even created a makeshift gym and badminton court.
Rutger’s article published by the Guardian describes how the author tracked down an Australian ship captain who spotted and rescued the boys. It has reportedly received 8 million views.
After interest from “a lot of studios” who “bombarded” him with inquiries, Rutger spoke with the captain and four surviving castaways on a Zoom call.
They decided to sell the rights to The Revenant and 12 Years a Slave producer New Regency, and share the proceeds, Rutger wrote.
Hollywood trade publication Deadline said that “a low-seven-figure deal” was being negotiated amid competing bids from the likes of Netflix and MGM.
New Regency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Speculation had been mounting in Hollywood over a possible movie version.
New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, earlier tweeted that any film should “prioritize Polynesian (Tongan if possible!) filmmakers.”
Rutger said that New Regency had promised to “do everything to strive for cultural authenticity and work as much as possible with local crew/filmmakers,” and would hire the castaways and other Tongan consultants.
“Finally, after 50 years, the survivors have reconnected and the world will hear their story, and we all look forward to the day we meet on the red carpet,” Rutger said.
It was a much-anticipated milestone likely hastened by COVID-19: New Zealand has reached a population of 5 million people, after citizens and residents rushed home when borders began to close due to the pandemic. New Zealand grew from 4 million to 5 million in 17 years, the quickest rate of growth in the nation’s modern history, Statistics New Zealand said. Migration has been the chief driver for the population of the island-nation, which increased by half a million people in the past six years alone. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unusual international travel and migration patterns in recent months,” Statistics New
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
On March 8, the Amsterdam Mixed Choir gave a performance of Bach’s St John Passion in the city’s Concertgebouw auditorium. It was one of the last major classical concerts to be held in the Netherlands before the country went into COVID-19 lockdown. The performance had unexpected consequences. Days later, singers began to sicken, one by one, until 102 of 130 choristers had fallen ill with COVID-19. One 78-year-old died, as did three partners of choir members; singers ended up in intensive care; and conductor Paul Valk displayed serious symptoms. Nor was this the only major chorus to suffer from COVID-19. Members of
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and