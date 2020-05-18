Former US president Barack Obama on Saturday criticized US leaders overseeing the nation’s response to the novel coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”
Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour event for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) that was broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
His remarks were unexpectedly political, given the venue, and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.
Photo: Reuters
“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”
During a second televised commencement address later on Saturday for high school seniors, he panned “so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs” who do “what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy.”
“Which is why things are so screwed up,” he said.
Obama did not name US President Donald Trump or any other federal or state officials in either of his appearances.
However, the commencement remarks were the latest sign that Obama intends to play an increasingly active role in the November elections.
He has generally kept a low profile in the years since he left office, even as Trump has disparaged him.
As he congratulated the HBCU graduates and commiserated over the enormous challenges they face given the devastation and economic turmoil the virus has wrought, Obama referenced the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed while jogging on a residential street in Georgia.
“Let’s be honest: A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country,” Obama said.
“We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning,” Obama said.
“Injustice like this isn’t new,” he went on to say. “What is new is that so much of your generation has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing, that the old ways of doing things don’t work.”
In the face of a void in leadership, he said, it would be up to the graduates to shape the future.
“If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you,” he said.
Obama’s message to high school students came at the end of an hour-long television special featuring celebrities, including basketball player LeBron James and actors Yara Shahidi and Ben Platt, and was less sharp-edged than his speech to the college graduates.
He urged the young graduates to be unafraid despite the current challenges facing the nation and to strive to be part of a diverse community.
“Leave behind all the old ways of thinking that divide us — sexism, racial prejudice, status, greed — and set the world on a different path,” Obama said.
